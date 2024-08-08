Ruth Langsford's surprise lifestyle change amid split from Eamonn Holmes

Ruth Langsford is the queen of meal prep, regularly posting photos of her pre-prepared lunches on Instagram as well as giving an insight into the daily green juices she whips up.

However, since splitting with Eamonn Holmes in May, it seems Ruth has switched up her routine. The Loose Women star seems to be busier than ever, jetting between the ITV studios and QVC's HQ, as well as enjoying nights out with her friends, afternoons with her beloved mum and sunbathing sessions in her garden – leaving Ruth little time for her meal prep.

Ruth gave an insight into how she's eating now that meal prep has gone out of the window, taking to Instagram to share her hack for an "easy" summer, inviting fans into her incredible kitchen and garden.

Revealing her hack, Ruth wrote: "With the Tesco Finest Picnic and Deli range, it's so easy to enjoy delicious, quality food outdoors. I can enjoy good food, good company and the moments that make summer special."

The ITV star showed the snacks she's been living on, including stuffed olives, paella arancini and a cheeseboard, all washed down with a glass of wine.

Inside Ruth Langsford's kitchen

As Ruth panned over her snack platter, fans were granted a glimpse of her pristine kitchen, comprising sparkling worktops, glistening utensils and a seriously enviable kitchen island.

LOOK: Inside Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes £3.5m marital home in Surrey amid shock divorce

Ruth's garden is equally impressive, decked out with a large table complete with sumptuous-looking garden chairs – no green plastic seats for Ruth!

© Instagram Ruth Langsford's garden is gorgeous

Alongside her garden furniture, Ruth's plants are in full bloom, with beautiful flowers growing alongside a charming paved path and a perfectly manicured lawn.

After sharing how she whipped up the feast, Ruth treated herself to a tipple, writing: "All I have to do is have a glass of wine before my guests arrive!"

DISCOVER: Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' children: Meet divorcing couple's rarely-seen kids

Ruth's single girl summer

When she's not dining al fresco at home, Ruth has been having a fun-filled summer, soaking up the sun in her garden and enjoying nights out with her gal pals.

Eamonn, on the other hand, is taking summer as a time for self-improvement, sharing his journey on Instagram. Wednesday saw him walking on his anti-gravity treadmill for 30 minutes, calling the session "tough".

He continued: "Sometimes the body plays ball, sometimes it doesn't. It can only get better, but my goodness me it is tough," he said of his session, before adding he's finding his job "depressing" at the moment with all that's going on in the world.

We're hoping Eamonn's mood lifts soon!