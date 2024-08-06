Bono's famous daughter Eve Hewson hits back at 'nepo baby' criticism

Bono's famous daughter Eve Hewson has weighed into the debate about nepotism among Hollywood stars and it seems she has her own take on it.

While many famous offspring have opened up about the phenomenon, Eve, known for her role in Apple TV+'s Bad Sisters, candidly hit back and said there was nothing more to do but laugh.

In an interview with Porter magazine, the 33-year-old said: "The only thing you can do is crack a joke and move on."

© Jeffrey Mayer Alison Hewson, Bono, actress Eve Hewson, and Jordan Hewson arrive at the Glamour Women Of The Year 2016

Eve, who also appeared in the Netflix sci-fi drama Behind Her Eyes, also opened up about how she ended up following her rockstar father's footsteps into the entertainment industry.

"[Acting] was the only thing I was any good at," she explained, adding that she also considered going into music like her dad. "I thought I was going to be Charli XCX."

And it seems it's not just Eve and Bono who are musical – the whole family likes to get involved. "We have a studio at the end of [my parents'] garden, where we usually end up in the middle of the night writing stupid songs.

"I actually got kicked out of the family band, for being too enthusiastic."

Meanwhile, Eve has cemented her career in acting and is about to appear in Netflix's upcoming thriller series The Perfect Couple.

© Jeff Kravitz Eve Hewson attends the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024

The six-part streaming drama will see Eve star among an ensemble cast including Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning, Meghann Fahy, Ishaan Khatter, Billy Howle and Jack Reynor.

Eve will take on the role of Amelia, who is described as a free-spirited future bride marrying into a wealthy and uptight family.

Who are Bono's kids?

Bono and his wife of 42 years, Alison Stewart, share four children together. Jordan, 35, Eve, 31, and sons Elijah, 26 and, John, 23.

Eve isn't the only one making a name for herself. Bono and Alison's eldest Jordan is a tech entrepreneur who found herself on the Forbes magazine 30 under 30 list.

© Kristina Bumphrey Eve Hewson at The Mark Hotel before the 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art

Eldest boy Elijah, has taken after Bono the most and joined his own band as the frontman of Inhaler. Speaking to the Irish Examiner about living in his father's shadow, Elijah said: "We have definitely found our own fanbase in the UK who maybe don’t know who U2 is or are.

"It has definitely allowed a lot of doors to be opened but I think those doors shut just as fast because some people may have pre-biases to the band." However, the youngest of the children, John, prefers to live a life away from the spotlight.