Bianca Censori goes braless as she channels Kim Kardashian in near-identical plunging white dress

Bianca Censori has undergone a style transformation since her marriage to Kanye West, with many fans pointing out the similarities between her and Kim Kardashian's wardrobe choices.

The 29-year-old has been accused of copying Kim's style in the past, and on Wednesday she appeared to take inspiration from her once again.

Joined by her husband at Ty Dolla $ign's birthday party in West Hollywood, Bianca rocked a near-identical dress to one Kim has worn in the past.

The Yeezy architect put on a daring display and went braless in a white dress that boasted a plunging neckline to her navel, a mini length, and statement shoulders.

© Backgrid Bianca wore a plunging white dress seemingly inspired by Kim

The dress was strikingly like the one Kim wore for her 34th birthday at TAO Nightclub in Las Vegas, months after her Italian wedding to Kanye in 2014.

While Kim's dress boasted a midi length, it had a similar plunging neckline and statement shoulders.

Like Kim, Bianca wore her dark hair slicked back with minimal accessories and heels.

© Getty Images Kim wore a similar plunging white dress for her 34th birthday

Similarities between Kanye's current wife and ex-wife are often pointed out, and they had fans doing a double take when they stood beside each other at Ye's Vultures Listening Party in San Francisco last month.

It was the first time they had been publicly pictured together and fans were quick to call them "twins" and "one and the same".

Bianca has been married to Kanye since December 2022. Their wedding took place one month after he finalized his divorce from Kim, whom he was married to from 2014 – 2022.

© ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID Bianca appears to take style inspiration from Kim

Kanye and Kim announced their split shortly before celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary in 2021. She was declared legally single in March 2022, before their divorce was finalized nine months later.

Kanye and Bianca were first pictured together enjoying a meal at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, in January 2023, and shortly after reports surfaced that they had wed.

However, at the time it was unclear if they were legally married because they hadn't filed a marriage certificate.

© Getty Images Kim and Kanye married five months before her 34th birthday

But in October 2023, it was claimed that they obtained a "confidential" marriage license so it was never made public record until the Daily Mail reportedly obtained the documents.

According to the publication, Kanye – who legally changed his name to Ye in October 2021 – and Biance held a private ceremony in Palo Alto on December 20, 2022.

While they have not released any details of the wedding, Kanye is known for pulling out all the stops when it comes to romance.

© Instagram Bianca and Kanye wed in December 2022

The American rapper and Kim's big day remains one of the most spectacular celebrity weddings to have ever taken place – and it reportedly cost the couple a whopping $12 million.

The evening before their nuptials, Kim and Kanye hosted a rehearsal dinner for around 600 guests in the Palace of Versailles' Hall of Mirrors. They then married on May 24, 2014, at the 16th-century Fort di Belvedere in Florence, Italy.

The bride wore a bespoke couture wedding dress designed by Riccardo Tisci, formerly creative director of Givenchy.

