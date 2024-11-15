Nicole Kidman reveals she was 'ridiculed' for this embarrassing awards show moment

Nicole Kidman poked fun at herself in a new interview for Vanity Fair, which saw the Australian star recalling the "ridicule" she received for her clapping style.

Nicole went viral in 2017 at the 89th Academy Awards for clapping like a seal, with only the bottom of her palms touching and not her fingers.

In a video shoot for Vanity Fair's 2025 Hollywood Issue, the actress demonstrated her new style to her Lion co-star, Dev Patel.

"I know what I do when I clap, and I've been ridiculed for that," she joked. She then mimicked her Oscars applause, making Dev giggle as he recalled the viral moment. "I've seen that," he laughed.

"I now try to clap like this," Nicole said, demonstrating her new style of delicate applause (with complete palm-to-palm contact).

At the time, fans were in a frenzy wondering why the mother of four had adopted such a strange clapping style; she went on the Kyle & Jackie O Show in Australia to explain herself shortly after the event.

© Christopher Polk Nicole explained that she was scared of losing her ring in the moment

"It was really difficult because I had a huge ring on that was not my own, but it was absolutely gorgeous, and I was terrified of damaging it!" she said on the show.

"It was really awkward! I was like, 'Gosh, I want to clap. I don't want to not be clapping, which is worse, right- 'why isn't Nicole clapping?'"

Nicole starred alongside Zendaya, Glen Powell, Dev Patel and Josh O'Connor for the Vanity Fair 2025 Hollywood Issue; in her interview with the publication, the Big Little Lies actress got candid about coming to terms with her mother's death and moving on without her.

© Gilbert Flores The actress revealed she has changed her clapping style after the viral moment

"She was my compass in a way," Nicole told the publication. "It's like losing that, but at the same time going, 'Okay, well, this is for her then.'"

"So much of what she wanted for my sister and I was to create women in this world who felt like they could express themselves and have opportunities, especially things she didn't have from her generation," she said.

Nicole continued, "She loved my career, she really did. She would be there through all the ups and downs, all of it. Her essence has been pretty much the driving force through my whole life."

© James D. Morgan The actress lost her mother in September

"I wish she could have seen this part of it. She was very excited to see Babygirl, and she was excited to see Perfect Couple too, but she didn't get to see either of those."

Nicole received the news of her mother's passing just as she was set to accept the Best Actress award at the Venice Film Festival for Babygirl.

© Carlo Allegri She called her mom her "compass" in the Vanity Fair interview

The film's director, Halina Reijn, stepped in for her, and addressed the audience with a speech Nicole had written to honor her mother.

"I am in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her, she shaped me, she guided me, and she made me," Nicole wrote. "

I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina [Reijn]; the collision of life and art is heart-breaking, and my heart is broken."