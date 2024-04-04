Dev Patel and girlfriend Tilda Cobham-Hervey make rare public appearance

Dev Patel looked so in love as he and his girlfriend, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, graced the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie, Monkey Man.

The Slumdog Millionaire actor, who co-wrote, directed and is the lead role of the new action-thriller, looked sharp in a tailored teal suit worn over a slate-grey T-shirt as he stepped out to a crowd of doting fans on Wednesday.

Looking equally elegant, Tilda hit the red carpet in an eclectic, ruffle-adorned dress from Chanel's FW23 collection. The Australian actress, who has been linked to Dev since 2017, teamed her billowing burgundy dress with strappy black heels and a delicate Chanel monogram clutch bag.

© Getty Dev Patel and Tilda Cobham-Hervey attend the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures "Monkey Man"

Her glossy brunette bob was swept into a chic side-parting, as she added a rosy lip to complete her natural beauty glow.

The duo didn't hold back on the PDA asthey came together for the Monkey Man premiere, holding hands and gazing into each other's eyes as they posed for photographs.

© Getty Tilda looked angelic in FW23 Chanel couture

The couple, who made their first official red carpet debut together at the event, prefer to keep their relationship largely out of the spotlight. Their love first bloomed on the set of Hotel Mumbai, which was shot in Adelaide, Tilda's native hometown.

Some could say that fate called their meet-cute, which came about after the film's lead female actress, Teresa Palmer, was forced to pull out due to her pregnancy.

© Getty The couple found love on the set of Hotel Mumbai in 2017

Tilda took Teresa's place in the film, and the rest is history for the on-screen lovebirds who turned their romance into a reality shortly after filming wrapped.In 2022, the pair took their romance to the next level when Dev relocated to Adelaide, South Australia, to move in with his girlfriend.

Despite their seemingly solid relationship, it's rare that Dev and Tilda choose to bring their relationship into the limelight.

© Getty Dev Patel and Tilda Cobham-Hervey enjoyed a walk in LA during lockdown

Aside from a socially-distance walk together in LA during the Covid-19 lockdown of 2020, their Hollywood outing marks the first time they have stepped out together as a couple in several years.