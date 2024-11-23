Jennifer Stallone leads best dressed at the amfAR Gala in Las Vegas

The amfAR Gala brought out Hollywood's finest on November 22 as the Las Vegas event aimed to raise funds for AIDS research. Known for attracting high-profile guests and entertainers alike, the Las Vegas gala underscored amfAR's commitment to finding a cure for the illness.

Events like this one have raised millions of dollars over the years, channeling resources directly into research projects and awareness campaigns. The evening included a star-studded red carpet, live performances by the legendary Diana Ross and Glee star Amber Riley, and an auction.

Jay Leno hosted the night, while Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer received the Award of Inspiration for their support of amfAR over the years and their commitment to raising funds for health, education and women's rights.

Join HELLO! as we choose the best dressed from the glamorous Vegas event.

© David Becker Jennifer Stallone Sylvester Stallone's wife, Jennifer, stunned in a dazzling green sequined gown with a fitted bodice and delicate spaghetti straps, perfectly accentuating her figure. She completed the look with metallic strappy heels, statement earrings, and her soft, flowing hair styled with a chic fringe.



© David Becker Sylvester Stallone The Rocky legend was as dapper as ever in an eye-catching double-breasted blue suit, which he paired with a red handkerchief in his front pocket and a bold blue tie around a black collared shirt. He completed the look with black dress shoes and was surrounded by his children for the event as they came to support their parents.



© Ethan Miller Jodie Turner-Smith Jodie Turner-Smith dazzled in a stunning, abstract-patterned gown featuring a mix of earthy tones and a thigh-high slit, exuding elegance. She complemented the look with sleek black heels, intricate drop earrings, and her hair styled into a chic updo.



© Ethan Miller Michael Fassbender The Irish native looked dashing in a double-breasted pinstripe black suit, which he paired with a black collared shirt underneath and dapper black dress shoes.



© David Becker Juno Temple The Ted Lasso star looked incredible in a floor-length gown with a floral pattern and a halter neck. The black and white dress went perfectly with her black heels and sky-high ponytail, paired with large hoop earrings.



© David Becker Amber Riley The Glee actress was showstopping in a gorgeous red gown, which showcased her figure perfectly. The velvet dress featured long sleeves and a pseudo-sweetheart neckline, which allowed her stunning jeweled necklace to be front and center. She completed the look with dangly earrings and her long brown hair worn straight down her back.



© David Becker Brandon Sklenar The It Ends With Us star looked as dapper as ever in a dark velvet blazer and black trousers, paired with a partially unbuttoned white collared shirt and black dress shoes.

