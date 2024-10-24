Meet Juno Temple's famous family – from actor ex to director father

Juno Temple will soon be back on our screens in Venom: The Last Dance as the villainous Agony, but away from the glitz of Hollywood, the actress has some major stars in her family.

Juno's father is director Julien Temple, who along major films has also worked on music videos for some of the industry's biggest names, including David Bowie, Whitney Houston and The Rolling Stones. Meanwhile, the actress dated actor Michael Angarano before their split.

Meet Juno's famous connections below…

Father

Juno is the daughter of director Julien Temple and producer Amanda Pirie. Julien has risen to fame with musicals and music documentaries and mockumentaries, including The Great Rock 'n' Roll Swindle and Absolute Beginners.

Julien's last film was released in 2020 and focused on the life of Pogues star Shane MacGowan.

© David M. Benett Juno's parents are both in the entertainment industry

Alongside films, Julien has also directed numerous iconic music videos including God Save the Queen by the Sex Pistols, Come on Eileen by Dexys Midnight Runners, Free Fallin' by Tom Petty and Whitney Houston's hit I'm Your Baby Tonight.

Speaking to the Evening Standard in 2018 about growing up with her family, the star explained: "I'd always been obsessed with Alice in Wonderland.

© Chris Jackson Julien has worked with some of music's biggest names

"My dad's got these incredible green fingers and he grew a hedge for me that he cut perfectly so that it started off small and got taller, so I used to be able to run up and down it and think I was shrinking and growing."

Ex-boyfriend

Between 2013 and 2016, the St Trinian's star was dating American actor Michael Angarano. Michael, who nearly played the young Anakin Skywalker in The Phantom Menace is most recognised for roles in Music of the Heart and Cover Me.

The actor has also portrayed Robert Serber in Oppenheimer and had a role in Kevin Costner's Western epic, Horizon.

© Tibrina Hobson Juno and Michael dated for three years

The couple first met in 2012 when they played a young couple in the comedy-action film, The Brass Teapot.

It's unclear why the couple decided to go their separate ways, but both have since found happiness. Juno is currently dating Michal Szymanski, with the pair going official at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere. Meanwhile, Michael is married to Mr & Mrs Smith star Maya Erskine.

Aunt

Juno's aunt Nina Temple used to be incredibly active in politics and served as the last General Secretary of the Communist Party of Great Britain before it dissolved in 1991.

© David Fowler / Alamy Stock Photo Nina became a prominent left-wing activist

Nina got involved in politics from a young age and protested against the Vietnam War. Following her political position, she became involved in thinktanks like the Social Market Foundation.

In 2000, Nina was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, but channelling the family's music routes, she would go on to found Sing For Joy, a choir for people with chronic degenerative illnesses.