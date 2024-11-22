Robin Roberts missing from GMA following eventful week

Robin Roberts missed Friday's Good Morning America in a show that comes at the tail end of a big week for her.

The star was replaced by Rebecca Jarvis, alongside George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan.

Viewers wondered where the host was and commented on the show's social media enquiring about her whereabouts.

It's likely Robin is taking a little time off ahead of her birthday this weekend. She'll turn 64 on November 23 and no doubt, her wife, Amber Laign will have something planned.

Robin had cause for further celebrations this week, as she was honored with the Poynter Medal for Lifetime Achievement in Journalism.

© Frazer Harrison It's a big week for Robin

The award honours accomplished journalists who have significantly impacted the profession.

She is best known for her work at ESPN on GMA — which she has co-anchored since 2005.

But before landing those roles, Robin was a sports reporter at local television stations in the South.

© Getty Images Robin is turning 64

At the time, she had to fight to be awarded the same opportunities as her male counterparts.

"That was a time, especially, where women were not allowed access to the locker room," she explained to reporters at the Poynter’s Bowtie Ball. "And I said, 'I don't want equal access to the locker room. I want equal access to the athletes so I can do my job.'"

Speaking of her determination, she added: "If somebody was going to give me a hard time because I wanted to be a sports journalist, bring it on. That's how I looked at it: 'Bring it on.'"

© Instagram The lovebirds married in a large ceremony in September 2023

Her tenacity paid off and Robin's career has gone from strength to strength.

She loves the "ever-changing" nature of her chosen profession and that no two days are ever the same

"Journalism matters, and because it matters, I want to be a part of it. I want to evolve with it. So every day is a new day for me."

Robin loves her job

Robin's job takes her all over the world, and just this week she went on assignment to the UK.

It was a fleeting visit as she returned to the studios in New York within a day or two.

Away from the small screen, Robin has a wonderful home life with Amber.

They live in Farmington, Connecticut, where they got married in September 2023.

They proposed to each other in December 2022 and tied the knot in the backyard of their home.