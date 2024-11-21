GMA's double dose of news about co-hosts revealed during morning show

Thursday was a day of celebration for Good Morning America, as Robin Roberts wished her co-star Michael Strahan a "happy birthday," and then became emotional as she honored shopping editor Tory Johnson's 20th anniversary with the ABC show.

"It is a special morning, as we are celebrating Tory Johnson's 20th anniversary here at GMA," Robin told viewers, adding: "Tory has been helping viewers make money, save money with deals and steals, and champion small businesses all along the way."

Tory, who has been with the show since 2004 and hosts the shopping section, offering viewers the best "deals and steals" then thanked the viewers, sharing that "there are people who came to those job fairs, got their job, and now use that money to shop or deals".

© Lou Rocco Tory Johnson shares Deals and Steals on Good Morning America

"Viewers that have been with us all this time… that means the world to me," she added, to which Robin admitted she was "tearing up" as she loved Tory's "authenticity and sincerity".

Earlier in the day, Robin also revealed Michael was celebrating his birthday, to which he quipped it "feels good to be 29".

"You haven't been 29 in a long time, sir," laughed Robin; Michael is turning 53.

© Paula Lobo Michael and Robin host GMA together

The celebrations come a day after Robin and Michael's co-anchor George Stephanopoulos enjoyed his 23rd wedding anniversary with wife Ali Wentworth.

George took to Instagram Stories and simply shared a love heart emoji dedicated to his wife, and re-shared Ali's Instagram post, which featured a throwback photo of the pair taken in 2001 on their wedding day. In the picture, the couple were gazing into each other's eyes as they both drank champagne. Ali looked stunning in a fitted wedding dress with puffed sleeves and a veil, while George looked dapper in a black suit.

© Instagram George's tribute to Ali Wentworth on their 23rd wedding anniversary

In the caption, Ali wrote: "23 years with my one and only!"

George and Ali met after being set up on a blind date by a mutual friend, and it was love at first sight, according to Ali.

"I didn't care about politics, and figured he'd be the last person I'd be interested in," Ali said of George, ABC's political reporter and President Bill Clinton's White House communications director. "I was holding out for Hugh Grant or Matthew Perry."

But after agreeing to go on the blind date Ali realized that they had more in common than she thought – especially when they ordered the same meal, a crab salad, and talked for hours.

George, meanwhile, told the New York Times: "You know how when you go on a date and the first 15 minutes are on automatic pilot? About 15 minutes in, she just leaned in and said something, and we were suddenly in another place, in another universe, immediately. We went from strangers to friends to being in love in days."