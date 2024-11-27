Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Carrie Johnson wows in knee-high boots for 'day drinking' session
Carrie Johnson attends Royal Ascot 2022 © Getty

The mother-of-three enjoyed a day off from parenting duties!

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
Carrie Johnson is a doting mother to her three children, but on Monday, the former media rep kicked off the week in a slightly different way.

Boris Johnson's wife enjoyed a fun afternoon with her close friend Luisa Zissman and opted for a cocktail-fuelled outing. Naturally, Carrie looked gorgeous for the occasion, wearing a fabulous navy blue floral dress and black knee-high boots.

Carrie and Luisa enjoying cocktails © Instagram
Carrie and Luisa enjoying cocktails

Captioning a photo alongside her gal-pal, Carrie penned: "Day drinking and plotting @luisazissman."

The pair sat on a cosy-looking sofa whilst they smiled for the camera. As usual, Carrie's golden-blonde hair looked picture-perfect and was styled in immaculate waves.

Meanwhile, Luisa looked gorgeous, wearing black leather shorts, a beige jumper, and black boots.

The meet-up sparked a slew of messages in the comments section. "Plotting! We need to hear more…" one follower wrote. A second added: "Beautiful pair, and your dress really suits you."

Carrie and Luisa's friendship

Carrie and Luisa bonded this year over their pet ducks. Carrie welcomed a family of ducks when she moved into her Grade II-listed home. Following her birthday back in February, during which she received an egg incubator, Carrie welcomed more baby ducklings to her home.

Back in April, Carrie documented the hatching process of her new family members and gave a shout-out to Luisa, who provided her with "expert duckling advice."

Romy Johnson feeds the ducks in her pink boots© Instagram
Romy feeding her family ducks

"Day 2 of ducklings. We've got 3 and they’re all still alive! …And I’m exhausted [laughing face emoji]. Daff and Wally seem to be thriving, while Donny is plodding on slowly but surely!"Sadly, Donny died shortly after.

The ducks were warmly welcomed and looked after beautifully by Carrie's three children, Wilfred, four, Romy, three, and Frankie, one, who are often pictured visiting their feathery friends in their duck pond, situated in their sprawling garden.

