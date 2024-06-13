Carrie Johnson sizzles daring slinky gown in candid photo

A stunning house in the Oxfordshire countryside, three beautiful children, and a slew of lavish holidays. It's safe to say that Carrie Johnson is living the dream but what dream comes without a killer wardrobe?

The 34-year-old mother-of-three is known for her sartorial prowess, and on Wednesday it was no different when she shared a string of photos showing off several ravishing additions to her red-carpet-ready wardrobe.

Life with the Johnsons

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Carrie posed up a storm. The first look saw her slip into a rather slinky gown that was comprised of an ultra-chic colour palette. Think creamy peach, turquoise blue and chestnut brown, the stylish combination made up the perfect abstract design on the long-sleeved gown.

© Instagram Carrie simply dazzled in the stand-out number

Captioning the photo, Carrie penned: "Quick pitstop to try on some of the @insidejigsaw x @roksandailinic collection. It's all SO good."

The dress also featured a flattering oversized belt-like feature that sat just below her svelte waistline, as well as an ultra-flattering high neckline and billowing sleeves. To complete the look, Carrie slipped on a pair of elegant strappy black heels.

The second ensemble was an elegant muted khaki gown

The next number saw the former media red swap the extravagant satin number for a modish collard dress in a stylish khaki shade.

"Loved this silky khaki @insidejigsaw dress too. Quite unusual. Elegant but not too pretty pretty," she penned alongside the image.

© Instagram The red-number appeared to be a favourite of the mother-of-three

The third was an eye-popping cherry red number in a similar cut to the tasteful khaki number. The calf-length gown featured fabulous flared sleeves and a dramatic V-neckline.

The vibrant dress appeared to be a favourite of Carrie's, who penned in the caption: "This red one popped! [red love heart emoji] Everything so good in @insidejigsaw at the moment & this was on sale."

Carrie shares three children with her husband Boris Johnson

When Carrie isn't dressing to the nines in glamorous outfits she is at home with her adorable three children, Wilfred, four, Romy, three, and baby Frankie.

The Johnsons live in a beautiful grade-II listed country home, Brightwell Manor, in Brightwell-cum-Sotwell, a quaint village in Oxfordshire.

Carrie showed off the beautiful daisies in her family garden

Their countryside existence looks like something out of a fairytale with Wilfred and Romy often being captured making the most of their gargantuan almost five-acre garden.

On Monday, the mother-of-three shared a beautiful summer glimpse of the stunning garden. The snap glimpse of the blossoming floral details in her almost five-acre family garden. The image showed wild daisies swaying in the wind.