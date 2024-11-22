Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Inside Carrie Johnson's lavish Christmas trip with three children
Subscribe
Inside Carrie Johnson's lavish Christmas trip with three children
A split image of Carrie Johnson and her children

Inside Carrie Johnson's lavish Christmas trip with three children

The former media rep shares her three children with her husband, Boris Johnson…

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Carrie Johnson is no stranger to a fabulous trip, and on Thursday the mother-of-three shared details of a glorious pre-Christmas jaunt with her brood. 

Taking to her Instagram account, the 36-year-old posted a slew of updates featuring her children, Wilfred, four, Romy, three, and Frankie, one. Whilst Carrie hasn't confirmed the location of the Christmassy trip, to where appears to be Lapland UK.

The Johnson trio met Father Christmas© Instagram
The Johnson trio met Father Christmas

One sweet video saw Romy and Wilfred excitedly running through fir trees covered in fake snow. Romy donned a cosy cream fleece adorned with a bright yellow smiley face on the back. Meanwhile, Wilfred rocked a red chequered jacket. Both siblings also donned beanie hats.

The sibling duo were then captured posting their letters to Father Christmas, Romy standing on her tip-toes in her sparkly pink boots. A third image showed Romy and Wilfred with their younger brother Frankie meeting Santa Claus.

Romy and Wilfred met with Santa's elves© Instagram
Romy and Wilfred met with Santa's elves

The sibling trio looked adorable as they donned matching Christmas jumpers and whilst perched opposite Santa. Carrie likes to obscure her children's faces to protect their identity, so covered Romy, Wilfred and Frankie's faces with red love heart emojis. 

When the Johnsons aren't on exciting escapes out and about, they are enjoying time at home inside their £3.8 million mansion in Brightwell-cum-Sotwell a quaint village in Oxfordshire. 

Romy looked adorable wearing a cosy cream fleece© Instagram
Romy looked adorable wearing a cosy cream fleece

The grade II-listed home, which features nine bedrooms and its own moat, is the epitome of homeliness and even has an eccentric pink living room.

Last month, Carrie gave fans a close-up view of the vibrant room when she posted a snap of her fabulous pjs whilst relaxing on the sofa. 

The fabulous image also caught a brilliant view of the stunning pink room and its gorgeous soft furnishings which include a pink and white striped sofa, blue and white armchair and Aztec-print chairs.

Not to mention a complimentary pink ottoman positioned on top of a vintage rug in the centre of the room.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best celebrity coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More