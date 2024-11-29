Claudia Winkleman oozes chic in black blazer and killer boots during rare date night with husband

Claudia Winkleman, 52, stunned in a sophisticated all black look as she enjoyed a romantic date night with husband Kris Thykier on Wednesday night.

The Strictly Come Dancing presenter layered a black wool blazer over a ruffled white shirt. Claudia teamed the chic look with a pair of tight-fitted trousers and killer black knee-high leather boots. Claudia's signature black look was accessorised with an Yves Saint Laurent clutch bag. Her red painted nails added a pop of festive colour to the stylish outfit.

To keep warm, The Traitors host donned a pair of fingerless gloves, while the white cuffs from her shirt peeked out over the top. Claudia's locks were styled in her trademark straight, sleek hairstyle, and her black heavy eyeliner was paired with a nude pink lip.

Kris kept on theme in a similar black wool coat layered over the top of a smart white shirt. For their date night, the couple attended the private members' club Oswald's in Mayfair, London, followed by a candle lit dinner at La Loma.

Claudia, who hosts the BBC ballroom show alongside Tess Daly, often dons chic power suits. For the launch of the 2024 series, Claudia stunned in a white sophisticated suit ensemble.

The pair's choice of location overlapped with Kate Moss's star-studded event, with the model celebrating her new clothing collection with Zara.

It clearly was an evening of all black chic as Kate opted for a plunging black sparkly dress layered beneath a black satin trench that effortlessly lay over her shoulders. Her iconic blonde locks were styled in soft waves, while her makeup was kept minimal with a glossy lip and pinch of blush.

Kate's model daughter Lila Moss stepped out in a similar glittering black mini dress which she paired with a black cape-like jacket.

Despite her busy work schedule, hosting the likes of Strictly Come Dancing, The Traitors, and The Piano, Claudia made sure to prioritise a romantic evening with her husband.

The BBC broadcaster has been married to her towering film producer husband for almost 25 years. Claudia and Kris tied the knot in 200 at the prestigious Marylebone Town Hall in central London. The pair share three children, Jake, 20, Matilda, 17, and Arthur, 12.

Chatting previously to HELLO!, Claudia said: "My husband is very good at the school run, he's quite into it - so we share it. So, this morning, he took my daughter and I took my youngest son."

And it seems the couple share an empty nest in London, with the presenter previously sharing that she was left "in tears" when her son moved away from home to university.