How 'cheeky' Prince Louis has taken after his cousin Earl James of Wessex in adorable unearthed photos

The six-year-old prince is often compared to his uncle, Prince Harry, who had a penchant for the funnier side of life, particularly when growing up. However, Louis also resembles another close family member, his cousin, James, Earl of Wessex.
Whilst James, now 15, wasn't often captured stepping out with his royal parents, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, as a child, the times he did were marked by very similar character traits to the young prince.
Not only do the pair love mischief, but they also share an adorable affection for their respective mothers, Duchess Sophie and the Princess of Wales, which cannot go unnoticed.
Keep scrolling as we take a look at all the moments the royal duo were so in sync!
Banter on the Balcony
Standing on the balcony in front of thousands of people isn't something most will ever experience, and Louis and James had very similar responses to such a public display during Trooping the Colour.
Sitting in an audience for an extended period comes with its difficulties, so it's no wonder the boys have previously been tempted to spice things up.
In 2014, James got a little overzealous while in the audience at the women's weightlifting during the Commonwealth Games. During the tournament, James took to using a book to affectionately hit his father over the head.
Through all the mischief, one thing that cannot go unnoticed is Louis and James' special bond with their mothers, Kate and Sophie.
In December 2015, when James was eight, he was pictured sharing an adorable moment with his mum whilst at Ascot. The image showed James and Sophie touching noses, with the then-small James looking up towards the Duchess. James is now taller than his dad, Edward!
Meanwhile, Louis shared a very sweet moment with his mum Kate and could be seen cuddling her face just moments after his outburst at the Jubilee Pageant in 2022 – adorable!
