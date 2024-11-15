Skip to main contentSkip to footer
James, Earl of Wessex, 16, is identical to dad Prince Edward in unearthed photo
James, Earl of Wessex and Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh attend the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church on December 25, 2023 in Sandringham, Norfol© Mark Cuthbert

 The Duchess of Edinburgh's son looks more like his father every day…

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
9 minutes ago
The British royal family is full of incredible lookalikes, from Princess Eugenie and her great-grandmother, the Queen Mother, to Lady Louise and Queen Charlotte.

Now, an incredible unearthed photo of Prince Edward has proved that he and his son were almost identical, shown in a photograph of the senior royal circa 1980 when he was 16. The images, which you can see side by side below, are uncanny.

A split image of Prince Edward and Earl James
The father-son pair look similar both photographed age 16

Over the years, eager royal watchers have observed James growing up. Now 16 himself, it is impossible for them not to notice the young royal's resemblance to his father.

Following young Earl James' royal outing back in May at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, James sparked a slew of comments noting the pair's family resemblance.

James, Earl of Wessex and Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh attend the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church on December 25, 2023 in Sandringham, Norfolk.© Getty
James has also inherited his father's height

"Hi James, you’re looking more like your dad every day. Time goes fast; glad you enjoyed the day out," one fan penned. A second added: "He looks so handsome, just like his father."

Earlier this year, Prince Edward made an incredibly rare comment about James and his 21-year-old daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, in an interview to mark his 60th birthday in March.

He told Alan Titchmarsh: "We're very lucky; we’ve got two, of what we would think are particularly brilliant children, who are forging such different paths for themselves. I think that's also equally fascinating."

1/4

A split image of Princess Eugenie and the Queen Mother

Princes Eugenie and The Queen Mother

Eugenie bears an incredible resemblance to her great-grandmother, the Queen Mother in her younger years. The pair both share the same deep chestnut locks, big, beautiful eyes and face shape.

2/4

A split image of Queen Mary and Princess Anne

Princess Anne and Queen Mary

The Princess Royal bears an uncanny resemblance to Queen Mary, wife of King George V. According to the Royal Collection Trust, Mary had a keen interest in collecting artefacts. According to Historic Royal Palaces, Charlotte was known for being clever, good-humoured, and excelling at music.

3/4

A split image of Lady Louise and Queen Charlotte

Lady Louise Windsor and Queen Charlotte

Queen Charlotte, who may be a very familiar figure to Bridgerton fans, bears an uncanny resemblance to St. Andrew's student, Lady Louise.

4/4

Princess Charlotte resembles a young Queen Elizabeth II© Getty

Princess Charlotte and Queen Elizabeth II

Since Princess Charlotte was born, royal fans have been comparing her to her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen was almost identical to the young royal when she was a little girl, not to mention they both share brilliant confidence.


