Heidi Klum gives surprising look inside her Thanksgiving with four children all reunited

It's a full house for Heidi Klum this Thanksgiving, as she spends it with all four of her children and husband Tom Kaulitz. Her eldest son Henry returned from college especially for the special holiday, joining his older sister Leni, and two younger siblings Johan and Lou.

© Instagram Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz and her four children

But while Thanksgiving may be a special reunion this year, that doesn't mean that the family are lazing around. Heidi shared a candid shot of the whole family in the kitchen, working side-by-side to create a feast.

The photo saw Heidi and her four kids facing away from the camera, all rubbing elbows as they cooked dinner in a large kitchen with luxurious marble countertops. Tom could be seen at the island making himself busy, separate from his stepkids.

The supermodel captioned the photo: "Happy Thanksgiving" to share that the family were indeed celebrating while they were working hard. The family snap comes just a week after they visited Henry at college.

Heidi posted a series of images and videos from the visit, where she, Lou, Johan and Tom paid the eldest son a campus visit. She captured the moments they dined out, played board games in his dorm room and indulged in plenty of sweet treats.

WATCH: Heidi Klum and her son touring colleges

As far as the mom-of-four is concerned, she tries to be a chilled out parent and support her kids through life with ease.

"I don't want to be uptight," she told The Times of London, explaining she told her sons: "Be kind, have condoms, don’t make me a grandmother yet."

Meanwhile, her eldest daughter Leni can be spotted following in her mother's footsteps. The duo have even worked together on a number of campaigns together for lingerie brand Intimissimi.

© Getty Images Heidi Klum and Leni Klum have modeled together

"My daughter is so nonchalant. For me the cameras had to become my friends. I had to learn that it’s just a person clicking away, capturing what you give: you play with the lens, not the person. She’s more of a tomboy — she won’t wear my clothes," she said of Leni.

While Leni may be following in her footsteps as a model, her youngest is focused on a different career path. "My younger daughter thinks she wants to be president. She likes politics," she added about Lou.

© Instagram Heidi Klum and Lou

Heidi shares her four children with ex-husband Seal, who she was married to from 2005 to 2014.

Announcing their split, they released a statement: "While we have enjoyed seven very loving, loyal and happy years of marriage, after much soul-searching we have decided to separate. We have had the deepest respect for one another throughout our relationship and continue to love each other very much, but we have grown apart.

"This is an amicable process and protecting the well-being of our children remains our top priority, especially during this time of transition. We thank our family, friends, and fans for their kind words of support. And for our children’s sake, we appreciate you respecting our privacy."