MasterChef star Gregg Wallace shows off six pack in new photo The MasterChef star looked fab!

Gregg Wallace has shown off the results of his new, healthier lifestyle – and they're certainly impressive!

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the MasterChef star posted a topless photo of himself, and he's almost achieved a six pack!

Alongside the snap, doting dad Gregg wrote: "Almost a six pack."

The 55-year-old could be seen standing in a hotel hallway wearing nothing but a pair of black shorts and white trainers, and needless to say, he was smiling from ear to ear as she gave followers a glimpse of his toned body.

Gregg shared the photo on Instagram

In July, Gregg spoke to HELLO! about his impressive lifestyle overhaul, revealing that he had lost an amazing four stone.

The talented chef recalled that his doctor had told him: "If I didn't change things I was going to die because my cholesterol was so high."

He also revealed that meeting his "lovely wife" Anne had inspired him to get in shape.

Gregg explained: "Meeting my beautiful, lovely wife [Anne] who's a lot younger than me. I thought, well she's obviously alright having an old boyfriend, or now an old husband - but there's no reason why she should have to have an old fat husband is there! Honestly, I wanted to be fit and well, I'm 22 years older than her."

The famous cook also divulged his own advice for sticking to a regime, saying: "We all start a fitness and health journey with as much motivation as we need - the fact that we're starting it is enough motivation."

One thing's for sure, we'll certainly be taking a leaf out of Gregg's book…

