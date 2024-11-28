Davina McCall has been inundated with support from her family, friends and peers in the industry after announcing she was diagnosed with a rare brain tumour and was undergoing surgery.

The 57-year-old shared on Wednesday that she is now recovering at home following the operation with the support of her partner, Michael Douglas, and her stepmum, Gabby.

As someone passionate about prioritising her health and wellbeing, Davina is no doubt looking forward to feeling back to normal.

The former Big Brother presenter, 57, has always been admirably open about her personal health and the ups and downs she's faced.

© Instagram / @davinamccall Davina has been keeping her fans informed of her progress following surgery

She's also spoken candidly about her struggle with drug addiction, which stemmed from when she was a teenager.

Appearing on the Diary of a CEO podcast earlier this year, Davina was candid about her past. "I was a mess. You name it, I took it. Cocaine, ecstasy and heroin. Because of my mistakes, I am less judgmental of others."

Davina also wrote about the difficult time in her self-help book, Lessons Learned, in which she detailed how her close friend sat her down and urged her to go to Narcotics Anonymous.

According to the Mirror, Davina got clean at the age of 25 with the help of her boyfriend at the time, world-famous musician and legendary guitarist Eric Clapton, who also encouraged her to attend NA meetings.

© Shutterstock Eric Clapton and Davina McCall at the Ivor Novellos in 1992

Eric supported Davina through the tough time. The musician had faced his own difficulties with drugs and was "instrumental" in helping the TV presenter turn a corner. After getting clean, Davina landed her dream job at MTV in 1992.

Davina and Eric only dated for a brief period. The TV star would go on to marry Matthew Robertson in 2000 and together they welcomed three children, Holly, 23, Tilly, 21, and Chester, 18.

© Getty Davina McCall went on to marry Matthew Robertson

The couple split in 2017 and Davina revealed at the time how she found the strength to handle the divorce due to the hard times she had been through.

"You need to experience difficulty to learn how to be resilient. If you haven't, the minute you do it will hit you like a freight train as you’ve never been given the tools to deal with it," she told Red Magazine.

"When I think of all the stuff with my mum in my childhood, the drugs and the alcohol, my sister dying… All those make you think, 'Throw anything at me, I'll be OK.' It might be hard, but I do feel I could deal with anything."

© Gareth Cattermole Davina is now in a relationship with Michael Douglas

Davina's progress following surgery

More recently, Davina has been keeping her fans informed of her progress following her brain tumour surgery.

She told her followers on social media: "I'm doing much better now that I'm home. I'm being brilliantly looked after by Michael and Gabby, my mum.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Davina shares her progress from home following surgery

Just to say, I'm trying to sleep a lot and get better. My short-term memory has been improving a lot every day, and it's been an example to me of how much sleep helps me recover from everything."

She added: "So if I feel a bit confused or if I'm struggling to concentrate, I just go to sleep, and I wake up completely renewed and refreshed. I know that my brain needs lots of sleep, and I just wanted to thank you all for your ongoing support. Thanks so much."