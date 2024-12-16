Beyoncé's support for her family highlighted in unearthed video

Much has been made of Beyoncé's superstar family over the past week, given the controversy surrounding Jay-Z after being accused of assault in connection with Sean "Diddy" Combs.

That conversation was further stirred up when Forbes included the singer, 43, in a list of the most powerful women, and dropped her husband's last name "Carter" from her name.

In the midst of all that, she is also knee-deep in promotion for her upcoming theatrical release, Mufasa: The Lion King, a prequel to the 2019 live action adaptation of The Lion King, in which her preteen daughter Blue Ivy Carter also stars. Catch a glimpse of Blue in action below...

WATCH: Watch Blue Ivy Carter in the latest Mufasa: The Lion King trailer

However, ever the supportive mom, Tina Knowles has continued to share some positivity on social media to uplift her family, as is evidenced by her latest upload.

"I love this!!!!" she wrote beside an unearthed montage of Beyoncé and her sister Solange Knowles energetically dancing and hyping each other up during their respective Coachella sets, showcasing their close bond.

Fans responded as well with comments like: "Nothing like sibling love. Best love there is," and: "She's just different next to her little sister. It's kind of adorable," as well as: "You see real joy when Bey is her family," plus: "Solange and Bey literally have their own lane as siblings and in the entire industry."

At the London premiere of Mufasa: Lion King, the film's director Barry Jenkins spoke exclusively with HELLO! about his experience working with the "Single Ladies" singer and especially her 12-year-old daughter.

"It was really cool working with them," he said of the mother-daughter duo. "Blue Ivy became so, so prepared, and so it wasn't this thing where we had to really figure out how to work with her and work in the process."

© Getty Images Beyoncé and Solange's enthusiastic performances to each other's Coachella sets got fans talking

"I saw a different…a side that, you know, we don't normally get to see. And I also saw why Blue Ivy was so prepared, why she did such a great job," he said in praise.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker and writer continued to appreciate the influence the singer has over her daughter, adding: "I think she's just grown up [with] really wonderful tutelage from Beyoncé. And it was really dope to see a little bit of that mother-daughter dynamic make it into the film."

© Getty Images Blue Ivy plays Kiara in the upcoming Disney live action prequel

"What I loved was, they don't have a lot of work together, but they would always be working on the same day, and it was really lovely to watch Beyoncé just be a mother and be there to support Blue Ivy. It was really wonderful."

Mufasa provides a backstory for the titular lion, from his life as a cub growing up with his adoptive pride to his relationship with his adoptive brother Scar (who is named Taka in the film), and how it came to sour.

© Instagram "It was really lovely to watch Beyoncé just be a mother and be there to support Blue Ivy."

Beyoncé reprises her role from the original as Nala, while Blue Ivy plays her onscreen daughter, Kiara. Others in the cast include Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Seth Rogen, John Kani, Donald Glover and more. Mufasa: The Lion King arrives in theaters on December 20.