Beyoncé's latest 'name change' sparks debate among fans

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have sparked debate after Forbes dropped Jay-Z’s last name from Beyoncé’s moniker in a recent listing of the year’s most powerful women.

Fans were quick to notice that Beyoncé, 43, was identified as “Beyoncé Knowles” rather than her official name, “Beyoncé Knowles-Carter,” fueling speculation of a potential name change.

The news comes amid her husband, Jay-Z, 55, whose real name is Shawn Carter, is facing a lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl alongside Diddy at a party following the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards. Both rappers have vehemently denied the claims, with Jay-Z issuing a scathing statement refuting the allegations.

The timing of Forbes’ decision to omit "Carter" in its feature on Beyoncé was not lost on fans, who took to social media to voice their surprise and theories.

Some speculated a "soft launch name change," with comments like: "Lemme hear y’all say UH OH," and "Nah, don’t forget the Carter!!!" Others humorously chimed in: "Everyone say heeeyyyy Ms. Knowles."

© LISA O'CONNOR Jay-Z and Beyonce attend the world premiere of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King"

However, some fans rushed to Beyoncé’s defense, pointing out that Forbes has frequently used her maiden name in the past.

"Forbes has ALWAYS gone by just Beyoncé Knowles. This is NOT new." wrote one supporter.

© Getty Images Beyonce at 2024 Grammys

Yet, this explanation didn’t entirely align, as Forbes referred to her as "Beyoncé Knowles-Carter" as recently as September, when covering the launch of her whiskey brand, SirDavis.

Beyoncé, who has embraced the Carter name for over a decade, even touring as "Mrs. Carter" and naming her recent album Cowboy Carter, has not commented on the speculation.

© Mike Coppola Jay Z and Beyonce

The couple, who share a combined net worth of $3 billion, have long been pillars of the R&B and hip-hop worlds, celebrated for their artistic achievements and family legacy.

The lawsuit, which has thrust Jay-Z into the spotlight, alleges that the assault occurred during a party following the 2000 VMAs at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall.

The victim, now an adult, initially referred to Jay-Z as "Celebrity A" in her filing and claims an unnamed female celebrity, "Celebrity B," witnessed the incident.

© GC Images Beyonce sparks debate

The allegations against Diddy and Jay-Z are part of a wave of lawsuits filed against the hip-hop moguls under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which temporarily lifted the statute of limitations for certain sexual assault cases.

In his response to the lawsuit, Jay-Z categorically denied the accusations, accusing the alleged victim of attempting to blackmail him. His statement was not only a defense of his innocence but also a deeply personal plea, expressing heartbreak over the impact on his family.

"My only heartbreak is for my family," Jay-Z said in his statement. "My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people."

The rapper revealed his fear that his eldest daughter, 11-year-old Blue Ivy, would be subjected to questions from her peers. "It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit," he added, mourning "yet another loss of innocence."

Jay-Z and Beyoncé, who married in 2008, are parents to Blue Ivy and six-year-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter. Their relationship has weathered its share of turbulence, with rumors of infidelity surfacing in the early 2000s. Jay-Z admitted to cheating on Beyoncé in a 2017 New York Times interview, though he refrained from naming the person involved.

Despite their challenges, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have built an empire together, selling over 300 million records by 2014 and cementing their status as one of the most successful couples in music history. Beyoncé, known for her privacy and professionalism, has not been implicated in any of the lawsuits involving her husband or Diddy.

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents the alleged victim as well as over 100 others bringing claims against Diddy, accused Jay-Z of trying to intimidate his legal team. "Jay-Z has tried to bully and harass us over this case," Buzbee claimed. "But this has only emboldened us to seek justice."