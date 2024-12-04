Great British Sewing Bee star Sara Pascoe hits back at Gregg Wallace live on air

Sara Pascoe didn't hold back during her latest appearance on Lorraine. Joining the programme on Wednesday, the comedian spoke about the return of The Great British Sewing Bee, before referencing her former colleague, Gregg Wallace.

As the interview concluded, Sara remarked that she and host Lorraine Kelly were "middle-aged women of a certain class," a reference to Gregg's recent video, slamming the 13 people who have accused him of inappropriate behaviour.

Responding to Sara's comment, Lorraine noted that she and Sara were "formidable," warning: "Do not cross us at your peril." As they continued to shut down Gregg's post, Sara agreed that she and Lorraine could be "powerful enemies."

Sara, who is back as the host of The Great British Sewing Bee's Christmas special, has worked with Gregg in the past. Back in 2021, Sara appeared alongside the MasterChef presenter on BBC Two's Feast to Save the Planet.

Gregg, 60, hit the headlines recently after it was announced that he faced complaints from 13 people across a range of shows spanning 17 years. Banijay UK, the production company behind MasterChef, has launched an official investigation, while Gregg is currently working with a legal team.

Sparking further controversy, Gregg experienced significant backlash after he released a video message that was slammed as "misogynistic" by Downing Street.

Posting the clip last weekend, Gregg said: "Apparently now, I'm reading in the paper, there's been 13 complaints in that time. In the newspaper, I can see the complaints coming from a handful of middle-class women of a certain age, just from Celebrity MasterChef. This isn't right.

"In 20 years, over 20 years of television, can you imagine how many women, female contestants on MasterChef, have made sexual remarks, or sexual innuendo? Can you imagine?"

He claimed that "absolutely none" of the staff on his other shows had complained.

After the video received significant criticism across social media, Gregg returned to Instagram on Monday, where he delivered a public apology.

"I want to apologise for any offence that I caused with my post yesterday and any upset I may have caused to a lot of people," he began.

"I wasn't in a good headspace when I posted it, I've been under a huge amount of stress, a lot of emotion, I felt very alone, under siege yesterday when I posted it. It's obvious to me I need to take some time out, now while this investigation is underway. I hope you understand and I do hope you will accept this apology."