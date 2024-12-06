Rod Stewart calls Gregg Wallace out again over wife's humiliation

Rod Stewart is not holding back. The music legend has lashed out at Gregg Wallace for what he claims was the "humiliation" of his wife, Penny Lancaster, during her appearance on Celebrity MasterChef.

The rocker, 79, made his feelings clear on Instagram, calling Gregg a "tubby, bald-headed, ill-mannered bully." He also suggested Wallace had "karma coming for him" after he stepped down from MasterChef amidst serious misconduct allegations.

© Getty Images Rod Stewart called Gregg Wallace out in Instagram

Rod's comments have reignited public scrutiny of Gregg, who has been accused of inappropriate behaviour by multiple colleagues. The allegations include groping, crude jokes, and other misconduct spanning 17 years. Gregg has denied any behaviour of a sexual nature.

The incident that sparked the feud

© BBC John Torode and Gregg Wallace on MasterChef

Penny Lancaster's time on Celebrity MasterChef in 2021 was far from smooth. During a chaotic kitchen challenge, Gregg criticised her for delaying her dish and refused to taste her food, calling the delay "serious."

Penny left the set in tears. Shortly after, she shared a cryptic Instagram post about grace and behaviour, hinting at her discomfort during the show.

Rod was clearly unimpressed. On Instagram, he accused Gregg of having the moment cut from the final edit. "Good riddance Wallace," the rocker wrote. "You humiliated my wife, but you had that bit cut out, didn't you?"

A public outburst

© Dave Benett, Getty Sir Rod with his wife, Penny

The singer's feud with the presenter escalated during a night out at Claridge's. When asked by photographers if he'd invite Gregg for Christmas dinner, Rod snapped, "What, old yellow teeth?"

This isn't the first time he has taken aim at Gregg. He previously criticised him for his treatment of contestants, particularly his wife.

Gregg's exit and allegations

© Shutterstock Gregg Wallace is claiming the allegations aren't true

Gregg, 60, announced his departure from MasterChef last week, citing an ongoing external review into misconduct claims. The allegations, which involve 13 individuals, range from inappropriate comments to unwanted physical contact.

Long-time co-host John Torode reportedly flagged Gregg's behaviour to producers in the past but said his concerns were ignored. John has since distanced himself from his co-star, stating he fully supports the investigation.

What's next for MasterChef?

© Casey Gutteridge/Shutterstock What's next for BBC's MasterChef?

The BBC is reportedly considering removing Gregg from episodes of the new MasterChef series already filmed. The production team is exploring ways to edit him out entirely to preserve the show's reputation.

Speculation is also rife about who might replace Gregg. Fan favourites include James Martin, Nigella Lawson, and Torode's wife, Lisa Faulkner. Lisa, who won Celebrity MasterChef in 2010, is seen as a natural fit.

Gregg's representatives have declined to comment on the allegations or his future in television.

Rod Stewart speaks out

© Getty Penny Lancaster was on Celebrity MasterChef in 2010

Rod's comments highlight the growing criticism of Gregg's on-screen conduct. While the chef has yet to respond to Rod directly, the public backlash continues to mount.

As Gregg's future hangs in the balance, it's clear that his behaviour has left a lasting impact—not only on his career but on those who worked alongside him.

For now, Rod Stewart remains one of his loudest critics, standing by his wife and refusing to back down.

MasterChef's new series is still set to air next year on BBC One, but without Gregg, the show faces a major shake-up.