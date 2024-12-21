Nicole Kidman reveals how Keith Urban keeps her on her toes: 'Surprise me, baby!'

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are undeniably adorable, and while they're coming up to their 20th anniversary of being together in 2025, they still know how to keep the spark alive.

© Gilbert Flores Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are happily married

According to the Babygirl star, the way the couple keep their relationship fresh is by going on dates — and they keep it old fashioned.

"I like being asked out, which he still does," Nicole confessed to People. The star revealed that they went on a date night just the week before, showing that these moments are a regular occurrence despite them both being busy.

© Instagram Still from a clip shared by the Grand Ole Opry Instagram of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban sharing a kiss on stage, November 2024

"Seven nights ago we went to dinner in New York. We love Japanese food, but I'm open [to everything]. I like not knowing where he’s going to take me. Surprise me, baby!" She teased.

The star and her country musician husband keep the love alive despite both having incredibly busy schedules and raising their two daughters, Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith Margaret, 13.

The family split their time between Nashville, Tennessee, and Sydney, Australia. Nicole and Keith are certainly used to spending time apart for work, although they always make sure one of them is at home with their daughters.

Keith and Nicole aren't afraid to go the distance for each other, with the country star once sharing that he flew from the States to Sydney once when his wife was pregnant, only to be there for five hours.

© Getty Images Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman make time for each other in their busy schedules

"I flew to Sydney once when Nic was pregnant," he told Harry TV. "She was having an ultrasound and I was on tour in the States and so I just got on a plane and got down there."

"I think the flight landed at 9pm, we went and had the ultrasound, went and had lunch and then it was a 2pm departure back to the States, he continued. "So lunch, ultrasound and home, and back on the road again."

© Stefanie Keenan Nicole with daughter Faith Margaret

Nicole has also made it clear that she doesn't mind getting in her air miles: "I'm willing to travel, which a lot of people are not," she told L'Officiel. "My kids are willing to travel… maybe less so now [that they're older], but they're very interested in the world, too."

"They say they've got so many stamps on their passport, more than most people that are in their eighties," she said of Sunday and Faith.

© Pascal Le Segretain Nicole Kidman and her daughter Sunday

"That's because when they were little, they lived in Morocco and then we went to the Algerian Desert, where they were riding camels and in the souks for three and a half months."

She added: "They've lived in France, Australia, England, Scotland, Ireland, Asia, Vietnam, Hong Kong, all over."