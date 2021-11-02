Fearne Cotton reveals unexpected look as she backs important cause The star had an important message

Fearne Cotton is a massive advocate for mental health and on Monday she marked the start of 'Movember' with a powerful message.

DISCOVER: Inside Fearne Cotton's beautiful new floral wallpaper collection

The presenter got into the spirit of the event, as she showcased a fake moustache underneath her nose as she embraced her husband Jesse Woods. The star's husband had also started on his own growth, with some hairs visible just above his top lip. "It has never been more important to support the physical and mental health of the men in our lives, this November and all year round," Fearne explained.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Fearne Cotton's fans sympathise with her as she reveals stressful moment

"Anyone can get involved – growing a moustache isn't the only way you can raise money for @Movember. You can also move 60km in the month, host an event or take on an epic challenge!

MORE: Fearne Cotton shares beautiful pictures of her daughter to mark her birthday

SEE: Fearne Cotton's decadent pink birthday cake was a gift from this surprising celeb

"All funds go directly towards supporting men's health projects across mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer."

She finished by saying: "It's not too late! Let's change the face of men's health together. Sign up at movember.com #movember2021."

The 40-year-old's followers inundated her with compliments following the important message, with several leaving heart emojis in the comments.

The star had her own 'tache

"Thank you for this post and supporting this cause," said one, while a second posted: "This is amazing!!! Such an amazing course."

Fearne has long been an advocate for mental health, and even hosts her own podcast Happy Place which discusses issues surrounding life.

Back in July, she picked up the Podcast Champion Award which was awarded to her for her efforts to open up the mental health conversation and her work in the wellness podcast space.

Fearne hosts the Happy Place podcast

The star made the announcement as she stood with the award, and admitted that it came as a surprise to her, especially since she hadn't won in the other categories she was up for.

"When the two awards @happyplaceofficial were up for didn't win I totally relaxed and just thought 'oh well, maybe next year'. I then went to go for a wee and my manager Holly told me I wasn't allowed, which I thought was rather harsh," she explained.

MORE: Fearne Cotton wows fans with beautiful bathroom makeover

MORE: Fearne Cotton looks incredible in bikini during day trip out with children

In a lengthy post, the star also praised those she spoke to on her podcast, as well as her listeners.

"I've been humbled by the stories I've heard, floored by the courage demonstrated by my guests and have felt so connected to you lot listening," she said.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.