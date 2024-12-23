Blake Lively's sister breaks silence with six-word statement on Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively’s sister, Robyn, has spoken out in support of her younger sibling following the Gossip Girl star’s shocking harassment lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni.

The allegations, which have sent ripples through Hollywood, paint a troubling picture of on-set dynamics that have now become the subject of intense scrutiny.

Taking to Instagram to back her sister, Robyn, 52, shared a powerful message alongside screenshots from a New York Times article detailing the allegations.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: It Ends With Us – trailer

"FINALLY justice for my sister @BlakeLively," she wrote, adding a heart around her sister’s name for emphasis. Robyn also highlighted specific points from the article, including a sentence that read, "Ms. Lively had expressed concerns about Mr. Baldoni from the beginning." She urged her followers to read the piece in full, underscoring her unwavering support for Blake, 37, during this difficult time.

Blake, who starred alongside and was directed by Justin in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel, claims in her lawsuit that the actor-director engaged in a "multi-tiered" campaign to damage her reputation.

© NILS MEILVANG Blake has filed a lawsuit against her co star

According to the suit, this alleged retaliation came after Blake and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, raised concerns about what they described as Justin’s "repeated harassment and other disturbing behavior" on set.

The allegations detail a pattern of unsettling conduct, including inappropriate comments Justin allegedly made about cast and crew, showing explicit videos and images, and openly discussing a past pornography addiction.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in It Ends With Us

The actress described these behaviors as deeply troubling and disruptive to the production, which had already faced delays due to a writers’ strike in 2023.

Author Colleen Hoover, whose novel serves as the foundation of the film, also voiced her support for Blake on social media. "You have been nothing but honest, kind, supportive, and patient since the day we met," Hoover wrote. "Thank you for being exactly the human that you are. Never change. Never wilt."

The film, which explores themes of domestic violence and healing, tells the story of Lily Bloom (played by Blake) as she navigates a complicated love triangle involving her current partner, Ryle Kincaid (played by Justin), and her first love, Atlas Corrigan (portrayed by Brandon Sklenar).

© Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are seen on the set of 'It Ends with Us'

Ironically, a story about overcoming toxic relationships has now become the epicenter of allegations that call into question the dynamics behind the camera.

Blake’s lawsuit also revealed that she and Ryan attended a January 4, 2023, meeting to address the alleged "hostile work environment" on set.

During this meeting, Blake reportedly laid out 30 conditions aimed at ensuring her safety and comfort for the remainder of the production. These conditions were agreed upon by everyone in attendance, according to the legal filing.

In a statement released shortly after filing the suit, Blake shared her hopes that her actions would encourage others to speak out against workplace misconduct. "I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted," she said.

The lawsuit also includes allegations that Justin hired a crisis PR team to launch a smear campaign against Blake, allegedly working to "destroy her reputation" in retaliation for her complaints. The tensions were reportedly apparent even during the promotional tour for the film, with fans noting a palpable distance between the two leads.