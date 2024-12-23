Bruce Willis sings for family in serene video captured at home by Emma Heming

Bruce Willis may have retreated from the spotlight in recent years amid his frontotemporal dementia (FTD) battle, but every now and then fans are delighted with a glimpse of him on social media.

The latest comes from his wife Emma Heming Willis, who often shares heartwarming throwback photos and videos of him with their daughters.

The Die Hard actor shares daughters Mabel Ray, 12, and Evelyn Penn, 10 with the Make Time Wellness co-founder, as well as Rumer, 35, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30, with ex-wife Demi Moore, to whom he was married from 1987 to 2000.

Over the weekend and ahead of Christmas, Emma took to Instagram and shared a round of throwback photos of Bruce, including a video of him singing in their backyard.

She started with a black-and-white portrait of the four of them and wrote: "Them. Always," followed by two throwback photos of Mabel with her dad when she was younger, and finally the video of Bruce singing and smiling, on which she wrote: "Him. Always."

Emma recently opened up to Town & Country about how she has been coping the last couple of years, and how she has approached explaining Bruce's condition to their daughters.

© Instagram Bruce with his daughter Scout in a recent video she shared

"I'm trying to find that balance between the grief and the sadness that I feel, which can just crack open at any given moment, and finding joy," she said, and though it was a heartbreaking diagnosis to receive, she noted: "This disease is misdiagnosed, it's missed, it's misunderstood, so finally getting to a diagnosis was key so that I could learn what fronto­temporal dementia is and I could educate our children."

"They've grown up with Bruce declining over the years. I'm not trying to shield them from it," she added, and explained: "What I learned from our therapist was that if children ask questions, they're ready to know the answer. If we could see that Bruce was struggling, I would address it with the kids so they could understand."

© Instagram The Die Hard actor has largely retreated from the spotlight

"But this disease is chronic, progressive, and terminal. There is no cure," she further shared, noting that "obviously, I don't like to speak about the terminal side of this with them, nor have they asked," however, "they know that Daddy's not going to get better."

© VCG With his wife in 2019

She continued: "There is no treatment, which is why I'm out there raising awareness, so that they can see that we have some agency in this. I'm not going to allow FTD to take our whole family down," and emphasized: "Bruce wouldn't want that. They're going to see me fight for our family, have some hope, and help the next family out there."

© Instagram The couple's daughters are 12 and 10

Still, she reflected: "We had so many plans, so many beautiful things we wanted to do with our girls, so many things that we wanted to experience together," though maintained: "This is not the opportunity that I would want, but it's the opportunity that's been presented."

"We've been able to raise awareness on a global scale, and they could see the reach and impact that their father has. That's a beautiful thing."