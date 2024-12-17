Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's daughter shows off wild new look in revealing personal video

Tallulah Willis showed support for her mom Demi Moore as she attended a screening for The Substance, but as she prepared for the night out on the town, the 30-year-old shared her process getting ready on Instagram.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Tallulah seems happier than ever

The daughter of Bruce Willis took to social media to share her outfit for the occasion, as she opted for an out there look of clashing patterns; she wore a multi-colored sweater with horizontal stripes with a pair of pink pants with black vertical stripes, adding a pair of pink loafer shoes to tie the look together.

"Pattern on pattern on pink," she said, showing off her look with expressive flourishing arms, as she added: "My hair is drying so I decided to utilize my pink beanie, but it actually looks like of cute."

WATCH: Tallulah Willis shows off eye-catching look in personal video

The 30-year-old laughed as she showed the audience her fluffy pink hat, perfect for the winter. Beneath the statement cap, her strawberry blonde bob was still drying as she revealed: "I am going to a screening tonight for my mom's movie The Substance, if you've heard of it."

© Getty Images Tallulah isn't afraid to express herself through clothes

Tallulah confessed: "I was feeling really pre-period, and I thought 'well I can't fit into tight pants.' But you know what? I can! Who cares? And you know what? I might rip these pants tonight, and I'm rolling with it."

Looking fresh faced ahead of the night, she added: "I did so much skincare in the shower right now that I look like the mean congressman from X-Men, right before he becomes a blob. In an elven, alien way."

Tallulah seemed happier than ever in her candid moment on social media, but this isn't the first time she's decided to show off her sense of style and her personality on social media.

As she attended her grandmother's Christmas party, the 30-year-old shared her retro-inspired outfit, opting for an all-black look with capri pants and a sweater, with a pop of leopard print around the waist.

© Amanda Edwards Tallulah Willis (L) and Rumer Willis attend the Autism Speaks Los Angeles Gala

Since she revealed her autism diagnosis earlier this year, Tallulah appears to be truly at home with herself. She told HELLO! about the diagnosis: "[It] gave me permission to not have to fight through things all the time and be super brave," ahead of receiving an honor at the Autism Speaks gala in Los Angeles.

"I can speak up for what I need or even know what I need. For example, I would have days where I thought that I was sick all the time but now I know that I need to be conscious of how I spend my energy."