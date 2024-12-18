Emma Heming Willis shares glimpse inside family Christmas with Bruce Willis at $9.8M home

Emma Heming Willis is getting ready for Christmas with her family, as she showed off their process of putting up the tree in their gorgeous home.

© Photo: Instagram Emma previously shared photos of their home

Taking to Instagram, the wife of Bruce Willis gave a sneak peek inside their $9.8 million Los Angeles home to reveal how she would be spending Christmas with their two daughters, Evelyn and Mabel.

Emma looked chic in stonewashed jeans and a shirt as she endeavored to put a long string of white fairy lights up on the huge tree all by herself, starting from the bottom and working her way up in an even manner.

WATCH: Emma Heming Willis shows off Christmas display in lavish home

The family put their tree up in the foyer of their house, nestled in front of their spiral staircase, which was decorated with red ribbons.

She captioned the video: "Bah humbug to stringing Christmas lights! And if anyone says I should have started from the top…those are fighting words."

Bruce, Emma and their two kids

On her Instagram story, the former model shared a sped up video of her daughters adding ornaments to the tree. Mabel and Evelyn looked so tall as they took part in the festive tradition. The tree had a number of gifts beneath it already, ready for Christmas.

Emma lives with her family in Los Angeles, having previously shared a number of gorgeous photos of their Christmases over the years.

© Instagram Emma Heming Willis with her two daughters Mabel and Evelyn Willis

Bruce was not pictured in either video, as he tends to keep out of the spotlight these days following his diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia.

Since his diagnosis was revealed in February 2023, Emma has become an open advocate for those with the disease, and those caring for loved ones with it.

© @emmahemingwillis Instagram Bruce now has frontotemporal dementia

She previously revealed on the Today Show of the disease: "Dementia is hard. It’s hard on the person diagnosed. It’s also hard on the family. And that is no different for Bruce, or myself, or our girls. When they say that this is a family disease, it really is."

Bruce's ex-wife, Demi Moore, has also spoken about the Die Hard star's condition, telling Christiane Amanpour on CNN: "Given the givens, he’s in a very stable place at the moment."

"I've shared this before, but I really mean this so sincerely, it's so important for anybody who’s dealing with this to really meet them where they’re at, and from that place, there is such loving and joy."

"I mean, obviously it’s very difficult, and it’s not what I would wish upon anyone and there is great loss, but there is also great beauty and gifts that can come out of it."