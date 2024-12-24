Blake Lively's 'It Ends With Us' co-star breaks silence amid Justin Baldoni allegations

Blake Lively has received an outpouring of support following her complaint against her "It End With Us" co-star and director Justin Baldoni – and now their fellow co-star has broken his silence.

Brandon Sklenar – who plays Atlas Corrigan in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's best-selling romance novel of the same name – took to Instagram to show his support for Blake after she accused Justin of sexual harassment and "severe emotional distress".

Brandon shared a link to a New York Times article on his Stories that detailed Blake's full complaint against Justin and Wayfarer Studios.

He captioned it: "For the love of God read this." He also tagged Blake's Instagram account and added a red heart emoji beside her name.

Brandon is just one of several people who have spoken out in support of Blake. Her "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" co-stars Amber Tamblyn, Alexis Bledel, and America Ferrera released a joint statement on Thursday.

"As Blake's friends and sisters for over twenty years, we stand with her in solidarity as she fights back against the reported campaign waged to destroy her reputation," the statement, posted on Amber and America's Instagram accounts began.

© Instagram Brandon showed whose side he is on

"Throughout the filming of It Ends with Us, we saw her summon the courage to ask for a safe workplace for herself and colleagues on set, and we are appalled to read the evidence of a premeditated and vindictive effort that ensued to discredit her voice."

Blake's sister, Robyn Lively, also shared a screenshot of the New York Times articles and wrote: "FINALLY justice for my sister @BlakeLively," adding a heart around her sister’s name for emphasis.

© Getty Images Brandon has publicly shown his support for Blake

Robyn also highlighted specific points from the article, including a sentence that read, "Ms. Lively had expressed concerns about Mr. Baldoni from the beginning." She urged her followers to read the piece in full, underscoring her unwavering support for Blake.

Author Colleen took to her social media page with a statement of support and solidarity for the actress.

She shared a statement on her Instagram Stories alongside a photo of herself hugging Blake after a screening of the movie, praising the star for her kindness.

© Getty Images Brandon plays Blake's first love in It Ends With Us

"@blakelively, you have been nothing but honest, kind, supportive and patient since the day we met," she penned. "Thank you for being exactly the human that you are. Never change. Never wilt."

Sony Pictures, which distributed "It Ends With Us," went on to release a statement backing Blake.

© Instagram Colleen Hoover showed her support for Blake

"We have previously expressed our support for Blake in connection with her work on and for the film. We fully and firmly reiterate that support today," a Sony Pictures Entertainment spokesperson told Variety. "Further, we strongly condemn any reputational attacks on her. Any such attacks have no place in our business or in a civil society."

"It Ends With Us" hit the big screen in August 2024, however, the release was overshadowed by discourse surrounding the alleged feud between Blake and Justin, stemming from reports of on-set disagreements between the two.

Justin also attended carpets and conducted interviews separately from everyone else in the cast during the film's promotion.

© Getty Images Justin has denied all allegations against him

The complaint, filed with the California Civil Rights Department and a precursor to a lawsuit, includes the promotional period, alleging that Justin hired a crisis PR team to intentionally slander Blake's name and reputation.

"I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted," Blake shared in a statement.

© USW Blake and Justin reportedly didn't get along during filming

Brian Freedman, a lawyer for Justin, slammed the allegations, calling them "false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt".

"It is shameful that Ms. Lively and her representatives would make such serious and categorically false accusations against Mr. Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios and its representatives, as yet another desperate attempt to 'fix' her negative reputation which was garnered from her own remarks and actions during the campaign for the film; interviews and press activities that were observed publicly, in real time and unedited, which allowed for the internet to generate their own views and opinions," he said.