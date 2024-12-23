Justin Baldoni receives more bad news in wake of Blake Lively lawsuit

Justin Baldoni has been dealt another blow following a lawsuit filed against him by his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively.

The 40-year-old actor, who starred, directed, and co-produced the film, has been accused of causing Blake "severe emotional distress" and creating a hostile work environment.

The documents, which HELLO! has seen, allege a work environment so bad that a workplace meeting was held "with all parties" to address concerns; it was also attended by Blake's husband Ryan Reynolds, and Wayfarer Productions' Jamey Heath.

Following the bombshell claims, Justin has now reportedly been dropped by his talent agency, WME, who also represent Blake and her husband Ryan, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In the filing, Blake also accused Justin of "sinister retaliatory tactics" in an effort to smear her name.

The bestselling Colleen Hoover novel hit the big screen in August 2024, however, the release was overshadowed by discourse surrounding the alleged feud between Blake and Justin, stemming from reports of on-set disagreements between the two.

Justin also attended carpets and conducted interviews separately from everyone else in the cast during the film's promotion.

The complaint, filed with the California Civil Rights Department and a precursor to a lawsuit, includes the promotional period, alleging that Justin hired a crisis PR team to intentionally slander Blake's name and reputation.

"I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted," Blake shared in a statement.

Other claims made by the Gossip Girl actress include inappropriate remarks during production by Justin and repeat mentions about her weight and her father's death.

"The emotional impact on Ms. Lively has been extreme, not only affecting her, but her family, including her husband and four children," the filing claimed.

"There are days when she has struggled to get out of bed, and she frequently chooses not to venture outside in public. While she has fought to maintain her personal life and business interests, behind closed doors she has suffered from grief, fear, trauma, and extreme anxiety."

It added: "She also has been experiencing repeated and painful physical symptoms as a result of this experience. Mr. Reynolds, too, has been affected mentally, physically, and professionally by his wife and children’s pain. Worst of all, however, has been the impact on their young children, who have been traumatized and emotionally uprooted in ways that have substantially impacted their well-being."

Brian Freedman, a lawyer for Justin, slammed the allegations, calling them "false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt".

"It is shameful that Ms. Lively and her representatives would make such serious and categorically false accusations against Mr. Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios and its representatives, as yet another desperate attempt to 'fix' her negative reputation which was garnered from her own remarks and actions during the campaign for the film; interviews and press activities that were observed publicly, in real time and unedited, which allowed for the internet to generate their own views and opinions," he said.

"These claims are completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt and rehash a narrative in the media."