Linda Lavin's net worth revealed as Alice actress dies 87

Linda Lavin unexpectedly passed away on December 29 at the age of 87 leaving a legacy of memorable projects from her decades-long career.

The star, who had been battling lung cancer, gained recognition in the 60s and earned herself a huge fan base with her Broadway prowess, TV and movies.

At the time of the Alice star's death, Celebrity Net Worth had her worth listed as $6 million.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Stars who died in 2024

Throughout her career, she starred in more than 15 Broadway shows, including Gypsy and The Diary of Anne Frank, and movies including The Muppets Take Manhattan, The Back-up Plan and The Intern.

She worked as a successful producer and was inducted into the American Theatre Hall of Fame in 2011.

© Getty Images Linda Lavin was battling lung cancer

While her fortune was mostly amassed from her career, Linda also made wise property investments.

She and her husband, musician/artist Steve Bakunas, bought a one-bedroom, one-bathroom Manhattan apartment in 2008 for $949,000. Four years later, they bought the one opposite for $975,000.

They put the first unit on the market for $1.25 million in 2016.

Linda with her husband Steve

Toluca Lake, California became their home in 2022, when they purchased a four-bedroom home there for $2.2 million.

Linda worked hard to climb the entertainment career ladder, and told Backstage in an interview: "You know, I don't give advice," she stated. "I share my experience with people. I share my hope and my story. What I learned early as a young actor was to do just about everything I was offered and to go after everything, unless it was morally reprehensible to me."

Linda Lavin in Heat Wave

Linda passed away from complications of lung cancer, her representative told the Associated Press.

She had been active in the weeks leading up to her death and had stepped out at the LA premiere of the Netflix show No Good Deed.

Linda was also filming the upcoming Hulu comedy series Mid-Century Modern in which she was one of the leads.

© Getty Images Linda three weeks before she died

The studios behind the show, Hulu and 20th Television, issued a joint statement.

"Our deepest and heartfelt condolences go to Linda Lavin's family and loved ones," they wrote. "She was a legend in our industry, bringing her tremendous talent to audiences for over seven decades. She will be forever missed by her Mid-Century Modern family, as we mourn this incredible loss together."