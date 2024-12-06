Pregnant Megan Fox's surprising change at $10m mansion where she'll raise fourth baby

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are no doubt looking ahead to 2025 as the couple are set to welcome their first child together.

The pair, who got engaged in 2022, are both parents from previous relationships.

Megan, 38, is a mom to Noah, 11, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, eight, who she shares with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green, while MGK is a dad to 15-year-old Casie.

The A-list couple are currently residing in a stunning $10 mansion in Encino, California, which the music artist, whose real name is Colson Baker, bought in 2022.

Colson and Megan were together at the time of the musician buying the house, however, they split for a little while in 2023 and it's thought that Colson remained at the home.

Since their reconciliation, they've also been renting other properties including an impressive abode in LA worth $30k a month.

The Encino pad, however, offers them space and privacy in abundance – making it the perfect place to raise their little one. But Colson did recently make one big change at their home – and it might surprise you.

Megan Fox and MGK's garden at $10m mansion undergoes big change

Like many houses in the area, the outdoor area came with an enormous pool. However, rather than using the swimming pool as the place to splash about with the kids or simply cool off from the Californian sun, MGK revealed he had drained his pool.

In a TikTok video, the artist shared recently, Colson was seen, instead, using the empty pool area as a skate park.

The singer is known for his love of all things skateboarding and no doubt loves having somewhere to practice his skills so close to his doorstep.

Beyond the pool, there is a never-ending lawn area and plenty of tall trees surrounding the garden so that the couple have privacy.

Megan Fox and MGK's $10m mansion is perfect for their growing family

Away from the garden area, the huge house boasts multiple bedrooms, a spacious kitchen, a brightly decorated living room, and rooms for the rapper to work on his music. The property's exterior is clad in wood, giving the home a rustic 'lodge' feel.

The 'Bloody Valentine' hitmaker splashed out on the property located in the Rancho Estates in Encino, California, and he seemingly got a deal after it was originally listed for $13 million by YouTuber Logan Paul.

Meanwhile, Megan and MGK's pregnancy photo was the perfect embodiment of their gothic-chic personalities, as the actress shared a photo on her Instagram of her cradling her bump while covered in a black liquid.

Elsewhere on the post, Megan also shared a second pic of herself holding up a positive pregnancy test. Referring to their previous pregnancy loss, she captioned the announcement: "Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back."