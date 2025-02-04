Michelle Keegan reveals relatable pregnancy cravings

Brassic star Michelle Keegan has shared a glimpse into her lifestyle changes in the early days of her pregnancy.

The 37-year-old actress revealed how her food cravings have shifted, in a new interview with Grazia.

Though her team had requested "a few different flavours of crisps" for the cover shoot, she said, reaching for a pain au chocolat: "I'm usually a savoury girl, but now I'm craving sugary stuff.

"I'll eat a chocolate bar while walking around the supermarket and just give them the wrapper at the checkout," she added.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's baby joy

Michelle also revealed that she regrets having responded to being "relentlessly grilled" about her decision to have children since her 2015 wedding to former TOWIE star Mark Wright.

"Around the time we got married, I was open about the fact that I wanted to have a family," she said, "but then, because we didn't choose to have children within a certain time, there was lots of speculation."

© Getty Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have been married since 2015

In response to reports at the time that their relationship was going through a rough patch, she noted: "We can handle that but, at one point, there was a story every week. My family was asking me about it, so I made the decision to not talk publicly about that side of my life. I'm going to be 38 this year and, as I've got older, I feel more confident about my boundaries."

The Fool Me Once actress also shared insight into her and Mark's marriage. She said: "Mark and I feel lucky to work in this industry, but it doesn't dominate our lives. We dip our toe in, then step back to normal life. It's very boring and probably quite basic, but that's how I like it."

She also joked about how "polished" and put together their renovated Essex mansion looks from the outside: "Honestly, when I left this morning it was upside down, a complete mess. When I get home, if Mark hasn't cleaned it, I'll probably have a go at him and then do it myself."

Michelle's surprise baby shower

On Sunday, Michelle was treated to a gorgeous baby shower in a breathtaking setting, with rustic wooden tables adorned with white candles, delicate sprigs of baby's breath in glass vases and perfectly arranged napkins tied with tine.

© Instagram Michelle's gorgeous surprise brunch

The star shared a snap of the intimate gathering on her Instagram stories, posting a candlelit table with the caption: "Cuuuuutest surprise brunch with my northern lot."

Her best friend Katie Fearnehough organised the special day alongside Cheshire-based planning company Peony Events.