Pregnant Michelle Keegan forced to deny latest reports affecting her career

Michelle Keegan was forced to deny reports that fan-favourite Sky comedy Brassic had been cancelled, just hours after the news broke that the show would be ending after its seventh season.

The actress, who announced she is expecting her first child with husband Mark Wright late last year, took to Instagram stories on Wednesday, insisting that the show was coming to a 'natural end'.

© Instagram Michelle shared her response to the end of Brassic

"And just for the record… Brassic has not been 'AXED' or 'cancelled'," she said, "it's come to a natural end after [six] fantastic seasons & we're currently in the middle of making the [seventh] and final season.

"Sending love to all the Brassic fans out there [heart hands emoji] [red heart emoji]."

© Maria Hibbs Michelle Keegan announced her pregnancy near the end of December 2024

The hit sitcom, created by and starring Joe Gilgun, centers a dysfunctional group of friends in the fictional northern village of Hawley.

Michelle, 37, has played Erin Croft, a young mum determined to move out of Hawley, since the first season, which aired back in 2019.

Fans shared their disappointment with the show's end on social media. One wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "WHY & WHO decided it was a good idea to cancel @brassic?". Another posted: "Devastated about #Brassic being cancelled… a hell of a show".

Production for the final season of the beloved comedy has begun, and the series is expected to air later this year on Sky and streaming service NOW TV.

Michelle Keegan's busy 2025

Alongside a packed filming schedule for Brassic, 2025 is looking to be a particularly special year for the actress and her former TOWIE star husband.

While the pair have yet to reveal the due date for their baby, it's very possible that their little one could arrive just before their tenth wedding anniversary.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's baby joy

Michelle and Mark tied the knot with family and friends on 24 May 2015, as covered exclusively by HELLO!, exchanging their vows in St Mary's Church in Bury St Edmunds before celebrating at a reception on the grounds of the Tudor mansion Hengrave Hall in Suffolk.

While fans were delighted at the happy couple's baby news, many followers expressed fears over the carnage that could take place trying to raise a family in their immaculately decorated Hollywood-esque mansion.

© Instagram Michelle and Mark built their home from the ground up

The stars began creating their dream Essex house from scratch in 2020, eventually moving in at the end of 2022.

Despite only recently announcing Michelle's pregnancy, it seems that a bigger family was always on the cards for them. According to the application plans to Epping Forest Council, the couple included a playroom in their home from the initial design stage.