The special significance of Michelle Keegan's due date revealed

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright are expecting their first child in the new year, and like the Fool Me Once actress said in her Instagram post, 2025 is going to be "a special one" for the couple – but for more than one reason.

While the pair have yet to reveal the due date for their baby, the photo in their announcement post was taken by photographer Maria Hibbs in early November, when the couple last visited Majorca. Assuming Michelle, 37, is over three months pregnant, it's very possible that their little one could arrive in the next few months - and possibly before they mark their tenth wedding anniversary.

Michelle and Mark will mark their anniversary at the end of May. The former TOWIE star and Brassic actress tied the knot in front of family and friends on 24 May 2015 – as featured exclusively in HELLO! Magazine. They exchanged their vows in St Mary's Church in Bury St Edmonds before celebrating at a reception in a marquee set up in the grounds of the Tudor mansion Hengrave Hall in Suffolk.

Our Girl actress Michelle was dressed in a figure-hugging Galia Lahav wedding dress for her big day, which featured a plunging neckline, a deep-V back and a fishtail wedding skirt, while Mark looked suave in a black suit.

© Getty Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan are expecting their first child together

Michelle and Mark, 37, who first met back in 2012, announced they were expecting a baby on social media on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram with a beach photo showing Michelle caressing her blossoming baby bump, the actress penned in a joint post: "2025 is going to be a special one for us…"

© Getty Images The pair will celebrate ten years of marriage in May

The comments section was quickly filled with messages of congratulations from famous friends, family and fans. Presenter and singer Rochelle Humes penned: "Over the moon for you both," while Mark's dad, Mark Wright Sr, shared his anticipation, adding: "4th grandchild incoming and can't wait."

It's been a busy few years for Michelle and Mark, who finally moved into their epic Essex mansion at the end of 2022 after spending four years building it from the ground up.

WATCH: Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's incredible Essex mansion

© Instagram Mark and Michelle moved into their home in 2022

As for their careers, Mark can be heard on the airwaves every Saturday afternoon on HeartFM and also runs his own fitness business, Live Wright. Meanwhile, Michelle has been a regular fixture on our screens this year in shows such as Brassic and Fool Me Once.