Travis Kelce shares relationship update with Taylor Swift ahead of playoffs

Travis Kelce is a man in love, and he wants the whole world to know.

The NFL tight end appeared on The Stephen A. Smith Show on Wednesday to discuss his team's upcoming playoff game against the Houston Texans on January 18.

It wouldn't be a Travis Kelce interview without some mention of his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, and he did not disappoint as he provided a relationship update on the pair.

"I'm enjoying all aspects of life, that's for damn sure man," Travis told the host.

"Me and Taylor are happy, and I couldn't be happier to have that confidence and comfort off the field," he added. "[I have] all the support I could ever ask for in the stadium."

Taylor broke the internet in September 2023 when she appeared at Travis' game at Arrowhead Stadium, ready to support her man.

© Getty Images The couple went public with their romance in September 2023

Since then, she has been by his side for countless NFL matches, just as he has supported her on her record-breaking Eras Tour. The Chiefs star even hopped up on stage at one of her Wembley shows to the delight of fans worldwide, helping Taylor get ready in the segment where she performs songs from The Tortured Poets Department.

"That's the beauty of being in a very strong relationship is that you get that support to be able to come in and focus on your craft, focus on being the best version of you," he said on the show.

"That's why I wanted to be at the concerts, supporting her and being there for her and making sure she feels comfortable and supported in everything she is doing in life."

© Cooper Neill Taylor has been a staple at Chiefs home games since 2023

The 35-year-old sweetly attributed his incredible focus on the field to his girlfriend of 15 months, explaining that she brings him a sense of calm.

"I'm as focused as I've ever been on my job and being the best player that I could possibly be week in and week out for this team, and it's because I don't have to worry about things off the field," he said.

Ever the gushing boyfriend, Travis couldn't contain his excitement when he learned that the host, Stephen A. Smith, had spent over $20,000 on tickets to the Eras Tour.

© Getty Images Travis even joined Taylor onstage at her one of her Wembley shows

"I said, 'This better be worth it', And I gotta confess, it was so damn good," Stephen shared after admitting he hadn't heard her music before going to the show twice.

"She had you singing along the second time? Ain't that something," Travis said proudly.

Taylor fans are in a frenzy wondering where she will pop up next since she wrapped her tour in December and has been spending time with friends and family, all while taking a well-deserved rest.

© Ezra Shaw Travis couldn't help gushing about how his girlfriend brings him a sense of peace on the field

Travis confirmed that the "Cruel Summer" singer would attend the playoff game in an interview on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday.

"Is there going to be an aura in that place — a little extra? You know what we're talking about," the host asked Travis, hinting at a Taylor appearance.

"Oh, yeah. You know it, baby," Travis laughed. "You know, it's playoff football, man."