Brittany Mahomes breaks silence amid fan backlash over 'liking' Donald Trump post

Brittany Mahomes has broken her silence and criticized "haters" after her social media followers discovered she had liked an Instagram post from Donald Trump.

"I mean honestly," she began, on Instagram Stories. "To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep-rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood. There's no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well."

Multiple accounts on X (formerly Twitter) shared screenshots and screen-recorded video of the Instagram post with Brittany's handle, @brittanylynne, appearing under the "likes".

Brittany Mahomes' breaks silence after liking Trump posts

Brittany, who is pregnant with her third child with husband Patrick, the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, has not publicly endorsed any candidate for the 2024 election.

She has since unliked the post, which laid out 20 talking points Trump was going to focus on in the coming weeks, including a large-scale "deportation operation," preventing "World War III," "canceling electric vehicle mandates," and "keeping men out of women's sports".

© Instagram Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift are super-close

She has become good friends with Taylor Swift, who has been dating her husband Patrick's best friend Travis Kelce for a year.

Taylor endorsed President Joe Biden in 2020, and was seen in her 2020 documentary Miss Americana telling her family that she "had to be on the right side of history" by speaking out against Marsha Blackburn, the Republican candidate for senate from Tennessee, who was supported by Trump.

© X/Twitter Tweet from Taylor Swift speaking out against Donald Trump in light of the murder of George Floyd in May 2020

In May 2020 she also tweeted about her disdain for Trump and his policies and actions, following the murder of George Floyd and the following Black Lives Matter protests.

"After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? 'When the looting starts the shooting starts'??? We will vote you out in November," she publicly shared.

© x/Twitter Taylor endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in 2020

Trump was also criticized by Swifties when the former President, who was convicted of 34 felony counts earlier in 2024, used AI-generated images of Taylor that falsely stated she was giving him her endorsement.

He declared "I accept" on Truth social, over a series of AI-generated images, one of which showed the 34-year-old dressed up as Uncle Sam, and read: "Taylor wants you to vote for Donald Trump," while another was a collage of fake images of women wearing "Swifties for Trump" t-shirts.

© Instagram Taylor and Travis enjoyed a date night with Brittany and Patrick Mahomes

On Thursday, May 30, a jury found Trump, 78, guilty on all counts in his election interference case brought forward by Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg. He is now a convicted felon. He had been charged with 34 felony counts for falsifying business records in an attempt to silence his alleged mistress, Stormy Daniels, ahead of his 2016 run for president, which Bragg claimed directly impacted the election.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for September 18, two days after New York state Judge Juan Merchan is expected to rule on Trump's motion to overturn the conviction.

