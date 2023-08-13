Kelly Clarkson has star-studded moment during emotional Las Vegas residency – watch

The Kelly Clarkson Show host has been delivering the raw emotion of her album Chemistry

After the release of her latest studio album, Chemistry, Kelly Clarkson has embarked on a mini Las Vegas residency, her very first, in support of the record.

Her shows have included several moments that have quickly gone viral on social media, including song lyrics modified to reflect the state of her life after her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

However, a new moment making the rounds is more lighthearted, as the singer, 41, comes face to face with a fellow celebrity mid-performance. Watch the heartfelt moment in the video below…

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson's star spotting in the midst of Las Vegas performance

While singing her 2004 hit "Breakaway," Kelly immediately spotted Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness in the audience and went up to him saying: "You're stronger."

They cemented their friendship with a sweet hug and she continued weaving through the crowd, interacting with other fans as JVN gushed over their union.

The 36-year-old stylist and TV personality wrote on his own social media: "You're strong, you're a @kellyclarkson song, you got this. Kelly!! Your show is [starry-eyed emoji]."

© Getty Images Kelly kicked off her Las Vegas residency on July 28

The moment quickly received a slew of adoring comments from fans and followers, leaving messages like: "I'd die. This is how it ends for me. Meeting Kelly and getting a selfie. Sigh. Maybe one day!!"

Another said: "So in Love with Kelly!!" a third gushed: "What a dream to be part of this audience," while a fourth wrote: "The two of you. Together. You are everything."

© Getty Images JVN has shown in the past that he has nothing but love for the "American Idol" champ

Jonathan has often shown his deep love for the American Idol champ, with the quote "You're strong, you're a Kelly Clarkson song, you've got this," first making the rounds when he famously uttered it on an episode of Queer Eye's second season.

As for Kelly, her debut Sin City residency has proven to be a big success. Titled Chemistry: An Intimate Evening with Kelly Clarkson, the 10-date show plays at the Bakkt Theater in Planet Hollywood.

© Getty Images The singer has devoted much of each show to interact with fans

The shows were announced as a follow-up to Invincible, her original Vegas residency which was planned for a 2020 debut and was unfortunately canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Each show, the "Piece by Piece" singer has presented different set lists, changing them up depending on the night, although she has kept a few slots intact for tracks from her latest LP while also taking it all the way back to hits from as early as her 2003 debut record, like "Miss Independent."

© Getty Images "Chemistry: An Intimate Evening with Kelly Clarkson" ends on August 19

While many fans look forward to her subtle lyrical changes to fit the changing landscape of her relationship with romance following her divorce, her Kellyoke style performances have also garnered acclaim.

Carrying on from a tradition she established on her eponymous talk show, Kelly has performed karaoke style versions of several hit songs during her residency, such as Harry Styles' "As It Was," Andra Day's "Rise Up," and Lainey Wilson's "Heart Like a Truck." The residency ends August 19.

