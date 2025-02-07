Savannah Guthrie called out for 'avoiding'' very famous guest

Savannah Guthrie was left stunned by a video call from a star-studded guest on The Today Show during Friday's instalment.

The renowned tennis player, Roger Federer, sent a video message to Studio 1A ahead of his Super Bowl commercial with the running shoe brand On.

Recommended video You may also like Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis – 'This is a bittersweet decision'

However, the sports legend called out Savannah for "avoiding him", as he revealed he hadn't seen her in a while. Carson Daly introduced the video message: "Savannah it comes with a special message just for you."

Roger then appeared on the screen and said: "Hi Savannah, I hope you're doing well. It's a long time, we haven't seen each other. Are you avoiding me ever so slightly? I'm not sure."

While the video played, Savannah could be seen laughing with her mouth agape in shock after being called out by the Swiss athlete.

© Getty Images The pair are good friends

Roger continued: "Look I've been with On for some time now, as you know. A lot of people still mistake it for QC, which I'm surprised to hear. Now I went to get some help from this furry little friend of mine and he's ultra-famous and super cute."

The all-four Grand Slams winner concluded the message by urging the NBC anchor to visit him. He said: "I really hope you like it. You're the first to see it and come to Switzerland. See you soon, bye Savannah."

Once the video ended, Savannah said to her co-stars: "Sorry, I'm doing my airline ticket right now."

Carson hilariously responded: "Wouldn't it be great if that was just a Super Bowl ad."

The show then segwayed by debuting the On commercial that sees Roger appear alongside Elmo as the pair debate which letters are actually on the sneakers.

© Getty Images Savannah Guthrie and Roger Federer in September 2024

After the ad, Savannah congratulated Roger as she said: "Good job, Rog. See you in Switzerland."

In response to Carson asking her if she will bring her husband Michael Feldman along with her on the trip, Savannah said: "Of course. Rog likes Mike better than he likes me, like most of you."

Savannah and her husband share two children, Vale, nine, and eight-year-old son Charley.

However, it seems the news anchor is set to pivot away from the show as she made a cameo appearance in the Netflix show The Night Agent.

She posted a photo on Instagram and wrote: "Acting. Night Agent season 2 on @netflix."

Savannah discussed the exciting role to Today: "I just act like Savannah Guthrie all day and all night," she quipped. "I even sleep as her. It's extremely method. I go to work as her. That's how I got into the role. I just was very method."