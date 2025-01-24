Savannah Guthrie announces career pivot away from Today and NBC are right behind her

What a performance! Savannah Guthrie was incredibly excited to reveal her new venture on Thursday when she made an announcement to her fans.

The Today star revealed she'd been given a career opportunity which she and NBC jumped upon.

Savannah told viewers she had a new starring gig with a cameo in the Netflix show, The Night Agent.

She won't get to perform her own stunts however, as she's playing herself.

In her scene, Savannah interviews a presidential candidate and delivers some hard hitting questions.

She posted a photo on Instagram and wrote: "Acting. Night Agent season 2 on @netflix."

Savannah opened up to Today about the exciting role and how NBC opened the doors to Studio 1A for filming.

"I just act like Savannah Guthrie all day and all night," she quipped. "I even sleep as her. It's extremely method. I go to work as her. That's how I got into the role. I just was very method."

Luckily, Savannah said she was playing herself

Savannah said they had a blast with The Night Agent team and added: "The crew and the director and the actor could not have been more gracious and happy to be there. They appreciate it because it's a real news show. It's really a place where you might sit down and do an interview just like that, about politics and news of the day.

"It looked so real. It looked like the TODAY show. It looks like me. It was very realistic," she acknowledged.

Savannah loved working with The Night Agent team

Savannah said she simply "followed directions," but confessed she doesn't expect to be inundated with acting offers.

The mom-of-two has starred in the likes of 30 Rock and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

"Though I've done many cameos as myself over the years, the offers to really act in any role have not been flooding in yet, so apparently I need to stick to my day job," she told Today.

Savannah confessed that acting roles haven't been flooding in

Savannah said she'll leave the real acting to professionals and admitted she was blown away by one member of the cast calling Geoffrey Owens "incredible."

"He had this long dialogue that he had to remember. He was just such a pro. It was incredible to watch. I was pretty blown away," she said. “I would say I was pretty much window dressing who spoke from time to time. He was, by far, the star of the show."

Craig replaced Hoda Kotb

Savannah didn't reveal when they filmed the segment but it likely took place before Craig Melvin officially took over from Hoda Kotb on January 13.

Savannah and Craig have quickly got into the groove of their new partnership and viewers are loving their chemistry.