Travis Kelce opens up about fatherhood ahead of exciting baby news

Travis Kelce hinted at a future of fatherhood this week ahead of special baby news in the Kelce family.

The Kansas City Chiefs player, who has been dating Taylor Swift for over a year, is set to become an uncle for the fourth time as his sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, revealed she is pregnant with another baby girl.

Jason and Kylie Kelce announced the happy news via Instagram on Friday night with a hilarious post from the mom of three.

She snapped her three girls, Wyatt, five, Elliotte, three, and 20-month-old Bennett, wearing matching pink sweaters embroidered with "big sister" on them.

While Wyatt had her hands over her ears in the photo and Bennett was in tears, Elliotte shared a big grin with the camera.

"I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister," Kylie captioned the post.

© Instagram Kylie Kelce announced the happy news via Instagram

"At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page!"

While Travis is yet to comment on the special announcement, he recently hinted at kids in his future in an appearance on Prime Video's Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity.

When a guest told him that having kids makes you "wiser", he reacted with excitement.

© Getty Images The NFL star has been dating Taylor since September 2023

"Is that what happens when you have kids? You get smarter? Man, that's all I had to do to become brilliant?" he joked.

The guest quipped, "Just have a baby," spurring the audience to cheer.

Fans and celebrities alike flocked to Kylie's comments to congratulate her and Jason, who have been married since 2018.

© TheStewartofNY Travis was excited to learn that kids made you "wiser" on a show appearance

The account for the podcast that Jason shares with Travis, New Heights, commented, "Congratulations to the whole fam," while Jason's former NFL team, the Philadelphia Eagles, wrote, "Congratulations".

One of Taylor's closest friends, Brittany Mahomes, whose husband Patrick is Travis' teammate in the Kansas City Chiefs, gushed, "Ahhhhhh Congrats you guys!!!!" while the Kelce brothers' mom, Donna, commented a slew of fire emojis followed by "Love it!!!"

Since NFL star Travis began dating the pop legend in August 2023, fans have been waiting with bated breath to hear news of their relationship and whether they will get engaged soon.

Jason is their number one fan and often gushes about how happy he is for the loved-up couple. The 37-year-old revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live on November 21 his Christmas present plans for the billionaire, joking that he could hand-make her something special.

© Instagram Jason and Kylie share three daughters

"It's tough to shop for people that can have anything that they want," he said. "You gotta go to handmade gifts, something sentimental that is near and dear to them."

"I've got something up my sleeve this year," he joked. "I think a macaroni necklace. It works on me with my kids very well."

"It would be funny if you make Taylor a macaroni necklace," Jimmy added, "and then all of a sudden, millions of girls are wearing macaroni necklaces."

"Friendship macaroni necklaces, we just started a trend," Jason laughed.