Taylor Swift finally arrives at Super Bowl alongside Blake Lively and Ice Spice to cheer on Travis Kelce – watch

After weeks of speculation, Taylor Swift has finally made it to the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to cheer on her boyfriend Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl LVIII.

The 34-year-old musician had fans in doubt about her ability to make the game, given that she had an Eras Tour show in Tokyo on Saturday.

However, flight trackers and aviation experts predict that the singer touched down at LAX on Saturday from Tokyo's Haneda airport in her private jet, covering the 17-hour long flight and the 19-hour time difference.

The NFL's official social media page shared a clip of Taylor walking into the Allegiant Stadium with a pair of A-list watch partners by her side – actress Blake Lively, and rapper (and "Karma" remix collaborator) Ice Spice.

Taylor has cheered on the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, also 34, at most playoff games leading up to the Super Bowl, memorably running to the field and giving him a kiss at the Chiefs' AFC Championship Match against the Baltimore Ravens.

