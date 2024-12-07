Mariah Carey's million pound pay cheque she makes at the end of every year

Once December 1 rolls around and we find ourselves curled up on the sofa with steaming cups of hot chocolate, we know it's time for Mariah Carey to begin her annual thaw.

© Getty Images Mariah Carey during her 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' tour at Madison Square Garden

Despite releasing her iconic festive hit All I Want For Christmas Is You two decades ago in 1994, Mariah has maintained her reign as the undisputed queen of Christmas.

As listeners all around the world look to usher in the festive season with their favourite Christmas tunes, the pop star unsurprisingly hits the top of the music charts with her number one track. And it's not only Mariah's cult Christmas classic that keeps her bank account thriving; her renditions of Santa Claus Is Coming to Town and Silent Night also bring in substantial royalties, ensuring she stays more than comfortable throughout the year.

© Getty Images Mariah has become the queen of Christmas

But how much does she earn altogether during the festive season? HELLO! investigates the pop princess's net worth.

Recent reports have suggested the singer earns an average of £2.4 million every single year just from her seasonal jingles. According to The Economist, Mariah earned a staggering total of £47.3 million between 1994 and 2016, averaging around £2 million every year.

However, it's not only her songs that rake in her funds – the singer becomes extremely busy during the winter months with celebrity appearances, concerts and even Christmas light switch ons.

Accumulating all these figure's together, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Mariah's net worth is around an eye-watering total of £274 million.

© Instagram 'Mariah Meets Rylan' airs on BBC Two on 7 December.

Mariah sat down with TV presenter Rylan Clark for a BBC special to discuss the 30th anniversary of her catchy classic All I Want For Christmas Is You. The singer said she "can’t believe" it’s been 30 years since the release of the hit tune.

The song was the first and only holiday song to win the RIAA's Diamond Award, which looks at 10 million sales and streaming units in the US. Upon receiving the award, Mariah said: "It blows my mind that All I Want For Christmas is You has endured different eras of the music industry."

The singer added that the continued support for the festive tune "never ceases to amaze me and fill my heart with a multitude of emotions".

Rylan also quizzed Mariah on her life prior to ruling Christmas, and the pair discussed her formative jobs as a waitress, working in a hair salon, and her experience as a backup singer.

