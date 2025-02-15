Demi Moore reveals her 'forever Valentine' with sweet tribute

Demi Moore surprised fans on Friday with a playful tribute to a special someone in celebration of Valentine's Day.

The 62-year-old took to her Instagram Story to share a sweet snap of her cradling her pooch Pilaf. The photo depicted Demi kneeling down on the white wooden floor with her elbows resting on an ivory sofa. The Substance actress held her miniature chihuahua in her hands as she pressed her face tentatively towards hers.

Demi oozed chic in a pair of slouchy light-wash jeans teamed with a simple white t-shirt and patent leather burgundy loafers. The Oscar-nominated actress left her luscious raven locks down in a sleek straight style white she accessorized with stylish aviator glasses and a silver ring.

Over the heartfelt image, Demi penned: "My forever Valentine @pilaf.littlemouse."

The adorable pooch is no stranger to the limelight and often accompanies its owner to a slew of star-studded events. The white-and-brown long-haired Chihuahua even made headlines when she graced the inaugural cover of 'Dogue' (Vogue for dogs) in August.

© Instagram Demi posted a sweet tribute on Valentine's Day

Demi clearly spent the romantic day with her furry friend as she posted another image of the pair tucked up in bed. Demi donned a cozy black hoodie while her pup rested on her chest underneath a pink-and-white polka-dot blanket.

The star wrote: "Happy Valentine's Day from me & @pilaf.littlemouse."

Pilaf made a sweet cameo in the actress's recent shoot for the New York Times. Demi's dog was the epitome of a polished pooch dressed in a black knit sweater for the occasion.

© Instagram The pair were tucked up in bed

Meanwhile, the mother-of-three stunned in a gray wool shirt that featured an elegant collar left unbuttoned at the top. The smart number was teamed with a pair of silky black pants and diamond-encrusted drop earrings.

Demi's signature glossy tresses were left down in a middle parting while she gazed into the camera lying down next to her pup. The actress opted for radiant makeup with a brown smokey eye, a pinch of blush, and a nude stained lip.

The Golden Globe winner captioned the post: "Loved speaking with @nytimes about @trythesubstance Featuring another cameo from a familiar face @pilaf.littlemouse."

In an interview with Vogue back in August 2024, Demi shared: "I think she [Pilaf] looks like a cross between a goldfish and Bette Davis."

© BACKGRID The actress carried her pooch Pilaf

The star's daughter Tallulah Willis discovered the pooch during the pandemic on Facebook, with a family in Thailand posing about their litter of puppies.

Pilaf is already somewhat of a jet-setter as Demi revealed: "She’s flown to Europe 14 times."