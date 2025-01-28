Roman Kemp reveals heartbreaking admission that left his family 'really upset'

Radio star and TV presenter Roman Kemp has made a candid admission about his life away from the screen with his famous parents Martin and Shirlie, and his musician sister, Harley.

During a recent interview with The Observer, Roman, 31, revealed how he upset his mother when he told her that he doesn't feel like he always fits in at home.

© Getty Images Roman opened up about his life at home

Touching on his introverted nature, Roman told the publication: "I really upset my mum recently, because I said that sometimes I feel like I don't fit in with our family."

He continued: "I go back home, and my dad will be on the piano, my sister will be singing, my mum's taking videos and pictures. And I just want to be on my own. I'm not… embarrassed by it, but that form of extroversion is not really me."

© Getty Images Roman with his parents and sister Harley Moon

Elsewhere, the former Capital presenter also addressed nepo baby comments, saying: "The only thing I would have predicted is that people still say I only have what I have because my dad… That's the only thing I could predict. That's very obvious."

He went on to say: "Every school I went to was the same, 'He's a famous kid, famous dad, must have loads of money. Bet he gets anything he asks for.' So I always used to take pride in being, 'OK, here's all my faults. Have 'em. Enjoy.'"

In February 2024, Roman announced his decision to quit his Capital Radio breakfast show after a whopping ten years. He later revealed that his decision to step down was prompted by the heartbreaking loss of his best friend, Joe Lyons, who worked as a producer on the show.

© Instagram The radio host shares a close bond with his father Martin

He told the Mirror: "The bosses at Capital know this and I said it, it's difficult, I went through such a horrible moment in that room in that studio, four years on and I've been living that same day over and over again, without the awful event.

"For me, I'm quite ready to go: 'OK, close that door now, don't keep going back living that horrible day over again. That's sad that obviously affects me but it does. Every day I walk in there and I see Joe, that's a weird thing to do. I think it's going to be really good for me to move on with my life. I had an opportunity in my life, I can go and enjoy my life for a bit and I want to enjoy what I have achieved."

© Shutterstock Roman has opened up about his decision to leave his morning Capital radio show

Joe sadly took his own life in 2020, with Roman learning of his death while he was broadcasting.

Since Joe's death, Roman has worked tirelessly to increase awareness about mental health and has appeared in multiple documentaries including Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency and Roman Kemp: The Fight for Young Lives.

He also previously teamed up with the Princess of Wales to discuss the importance of mental wellbeing. Of their encounter, Roman told The Times: "It was an honour, but it was one of the weirdest things. We had a Zoom call, just her and me."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Roman Kemp welcomes Princess Kate into luxury outbuilding at family home

During an interview with HELLO! in 2022, he spoke about his own depression and mental health, saying: "We need to be more honest with each other. I can't count the amount of times I've said I'm fine when I'm actually not.

© Getty Images Princess Kate speaks with Roman Kemp at The "Together At Christmas" Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in December 2023

"My own depression and mental health is something that I learn to live with. Monthly I feel like I go through a bit of an episode, whether that manifests itself as me not wanting to go to work, or not wanting to speak to people. My depression is very much up and down, but it's something I'm managing."