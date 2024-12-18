Helen George looks divine for 'wedding dress shopping' one year after split from partner

Helen George looked magical on Wednesday as the Call the Midwife actress shared a stunning selfie from a shopping trip with a group of friends.

Love was in the air during the star's trip as she helped close friend, Yvette Robinson, choose out a wedding dress for her upcoming nuptials. The 40-year-old shared a glam photo of herself and Yvette alongside an unnamed male companion as they shared glasses of wine with a cityscape stretching out behind them.

Helen looked gorgeous in a black woollen jumper that carried a message about love, while her friend styled out a tan jumper as she flashed a smile behind the actress.

"Wedding dress shopping for my dearest and beautiful bride to be @yvette_robinson_," Helen captioned the post, alongside a red heart emoji.

Helen might not be walking up the aisle this time, but the mum-of-two previously did when she married husband Oliver Boot in 2011. The couple split in 2015 and although the former pair have never publicly spoken about the reasons behind their divorce divorcing, Helen called the process "awful".

"Going through a divorce is awful," she explained. "I'd been asked to do Strictly and, strange as it sounds, I thought it would be like a sort of therapy after my divorce. I'd spoken to quite a few people who said how it really helped them through difficult times."

The star later found love with Jack Ashton and the pair welcomed two daughters, Wren and Lark, over the course of their seven-year relationship. However, in 2023, the couple decided to part ways.

In a message, which was shared with the Mirror, Helen said: "Some months ago, we separated. Our two beautiful girls remain the focus and I respectfully ask for privacy for this next chapter."

The former couple first started dating in 2016 after filming the Call the Midwife Christmas special in South Africa.

A month before confirming their split, Jack had shared his thoughts on Helen's Call the Midwife character, Trixie, marrying, quipping: "I'm pleased Trixie tied the knot last series. Trixie's far too beautiful not to have a husband!"

It's believed that Helen is currently single, but the star has reportedly signed up for Raya, an exclusive dating app favoured by celebrities.