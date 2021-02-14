Al Roker’s wife shares heartfelt throwback photo - he responds with Valentine's Day video The couple have been married for 25 years

Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts shared a beautiful throwback photo with Al and Al responded with an epic video of the two of them.

The ABC News television journalist posted the old, undated, photo of her and her weatherman husband holding each other and laughing.

She captioned the snap: "Reminiscing about those nights when we went out and twirled a bit."

WATCH: Al Roker's inspiring message

Well, Al being the romantic that he is, perfectly responded Valentine's Day morning. The Today Show weatherman took to his Instagram Stories and shared a video of he and his wife of 25 years very happily dancing together from their recent shoot with People Magazine.

In the background of their dancing, Al overlaid Nat King Cole's L.O.V.E. Al and Deborah's marriage seems to be stronger than ever after Al's rollercoaster of a year since being diagnosed with cancer.

Deborah Roberts shared this snap of her and husband Al Roker - missing the days they went out dancing

Receiving the news from his doctor was just the beginning, as he admits telling his beloved wife and his children was one of the hardest things he’s ever had to do.

The much-loved Today show weatherman revealed in November that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer in September, and in a new joint interview with Deborah in People magazine, he explained how he delivered the upsetting news to his loved ones.

The doctor had told Al he was suffering from an aggressive form of cancer but that although that was "bad news" the good news was that they had caught it early.

Al sweetly posted a video of them dancing together in response to his wife's throwback snap

It was his wife who took it the worst. "My heart just sank to my toes," she said. "Because it never even occurred to me that there was anything serious. When he said, 'It's cancer,' I just lost it."

The TV personality couldn't tell his children face to face and had to do it via Zoom. "There were tears but they rallied around," Al said.

