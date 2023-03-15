Savannah Guthrie's co-hosts unable to focus during Today segment – and she's left incredulous The NBC News stars couldn't believe it

Savannah Guthrie and her co-hosts on the Today Show are usually on top of the game when reporting on the breaking news of the day.

However, she and her fellow stars Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin could not keep their focus on the latest installment of the show and she was definitely left incredulous. Check out the on-air moment in the video below.

The 51-year-old was back on the show this morning to welcome a returning Al Roker, who'd been off to spend some time with family and was being subbed by Dylan Dreyer.

She and her co-stars were on hand to celebrate the dad-of-three as he found out he was going to be a grandfather, with his eldest daughter Courtney revealed to be expecting.

Savannah herself had quite an eventful weekend which resulted in her absence from the show on Monday, although an exhausting night and conflicting time zones can be blamed for that.

She was in Los Angeles covering the 95th Academy Awards for Today, joined by her husband Michael Feldman at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, one of the several glitzy stars on the blue carpet.

Al's daughter Courtney is expecting her first child

"It's the Monday morning after the Oscars," Craig began at the top of Monday's show, before simply adding: "Savannah's off."

Such a comfort wasn't wanted by all in the studio, however. A few minutes after the start of the show, Hoda and Craig were joined by their colleague Kaylee Hartung who had also been at the Oscars the night before.

"Girl, I know you had a late night, you look great this morning," Hoda told the reporter prior to her beginning her report about the 2023 awards ceremony.

Savannah and Michael went to the Vanity Fair after-party together

"You're too sweet Hoda," Kaylee replied, before adding: "Sleep, it's overrated!" to the amusement of her colleagues.

