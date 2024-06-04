Khloe Kardashian's lookalike daughter True, 6, signs modelling deal - fans react

Khloe Kardashian's daughter True, six, has followed in her mother's entrepreneurial footsteps, becoming the latest member of the famous family to sign a commercial contract, and at only six years old.

The news was announced via a video posted to The Kardashians star's Instagram account on Monday. The daughter of the Good American founder and basketball star Tristan Thompson was seen resting against a large teddy bear as she announced her news.

© Instagram True Thompson has signed a modelling deal

"Hey guys, I have an announcement. I'm the face of Zip N' Bear!," True said. While Khloe captioned the post: "I’m so happy for my sweet True!". Watch the video in full as the doting mother reacts to her daughter's venture.

Zip N' Bear is a children's pyjama company which sells adorable sets to match Zippy the teddy bear. In the photos posted by the brand, True was seen modelling a pair of adorable unicorn pyjamas with pink cuffs.

Fan reactions have flooded in since the mom-of-two shared the video with her 308 million followers.

"Third generation of the biggest hustlers in history!," a fan penned. "North performing in a famous musical, True a model, Kim a lawyer. Wow!".

Meanwhile, another added: "Congratulations True you are made for this." However, not all of Khloe's fans were on board with True's new project.

© Instagram Khloe Kardashian is a doting mom

"Sad that they don’t let the kid have a normal, private childhood," one follower noted, adding: "Let her decide to be famous or not when she is older."

© Instagram True has followed in her mother's footsteps

"Wtf she’s a kid [and] shouldn’t be working," a second added.



As one loyal follower noted, True isn't the only grandchild of Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner to pave their own way in the limelight.

Kim Kardashian's daughter North West, 10, received a standing ovation as she made her acting debut in the Lion King 30th anniversary concert at Hollywood Bowl in May.

North West ahead of her performance at the Hollywood Super Bowl

Meanwhile, Kourtney's daughter Penelope, 11, has shown her passion for skincare with her TikTok videos.

© Instagram The Kardashian kids are becoming entrepreneurs

It is hardly a surprise that True has pursued work in fashion and modelling. In the early noughties, True's mother and aunts Kim and Khloe opened a line of boutiques in Los Angeles, Miami and New York under the name Dash.

Kim has gone on to work with legacy designer fashion brands like Balenciaga and Dolce and Gabbana, while Khloe has created a size-inclusive line of jeans for Good American.