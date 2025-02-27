Nicole Kidman's bad habit highlighted by co-star — fans react

Nicole Kidman may be one of the greatest actresses of our time, but apparently, she's not the greatest texter.

The Holland actress has been busier than ever in recent years, having released six different projects in the last year alone, including The Perfect Couple, Babygirl, Lioness, A Family Affair, and Expats, among others.

And as she gears up for more projects, including a possible third season of Big Little Lies, her co-star from the show gave some insight into the Oscar winner's texting habits.

Zoë Kravitz, as part of a cover story for Elle, was asked who is the most active in the Big Little Lies season three group chat, which also includes Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley.

"It's pretty equal," she started, before revealing: "I feel like who is least active is probably Nicole."

"I feel like she doesn't like to text so much," Zoë went on, adding: "It's probably me, [Shailene], Reese and Laura, but Nicole chimes in and when she chimes in, it's good."

Further speaking of the possibility of their return for Big Little Lies season three, which Reese and Nicole previously teased was going to happen — season one premiered in 2017 and the second in 2019 — Zoë confessed: "I have no information about season three sadly."

"Except for the fact that we all really want to do it," she did however emphasize, adding: "And we're all really excited and I think it's going to happen."

Some fans then expressed their reactions in the comments section, with one suggesting: "It's because she is booked and busy," about Nicole's texting, as others expressed their excitement over Big Little Lies season three.

Earlier this week, Nicole was also named one of Time's Women of the Year, a list that also included Gisèle Pelicot, Olivia Munn, Jordan Chiles, and Anna Sawai.

In her feature, Nicole was lauded over the fact that in 2017, she pledged to work with a woman director every 18 months, and that she has far exceeded that promise, partnering as a producer and actor with 19 female directors across film and TV over the past eight years.

Addressing the fact that she seemingly never stops working, Nicole did share: "People go, 'You're a superwoman,'" adding: "I hate it," as the writer noted some of the things that make her not super, like taking weeks to answer a text because she can't come up with the right response.